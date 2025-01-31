Derby Barracks/ Snowmobile Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5000554
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 @ 1821 hours
STREET: VAST Trail # 2001
TOWN: Morgan
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Groomed Trail
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gerald Dagesse Jr.
AGE: 46
Helmet: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Axys
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: small dent on front right ski arm
INJURIES: Major non-life threatening
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 01/30/2025 at approximately 1821 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 2001 near Valley Rd in the Town of Morgan, VT. Investigation revealed the crashed snowmobile was operated by Gerald Dagesse, 46, of Morgan who was traveling east on VAST Trail 2001 when he crested over a knoll and struck a tree stump just off the traveled portion of the trail and was thrown from his snowmobile. Dagesse Jr. sustained major, but believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital and was later flown to UVM.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.