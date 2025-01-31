Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Snowmobile Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5000554                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY                                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 @ 1821 hours

STREET: VAST Trail # 2001

TOWN: Morgan

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Groomed Trail

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gerald Dagesse Jr.

AGE: 46

Helmet: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Axys

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: small dent on front right ski arm

INJURIES: Major non-life threatening

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 01/30/2025 at approximately 1821 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 2001 near Valley Rd in the Town of Morgan, VT. Investigation revealed the crashed snowmobile was operated by Gerald Dagesse, 46, of Morgan who was traveling east on VAST Trail 2001 when he crested over a knoll and struck a tree stump just off the traveled portion of the trail and was thrown from his snowmobile.  Dagesse Jr. sustained major, but believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital and was later flown to UVM.

 

