Derby Barracks/ Snowmobile Crash *REVISED*

**REVISED** STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A5000554 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice STATION: VSP DERBY CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 01/30/2025 @ 1821 hours STREET: VAST Trail # 2001 TOWN: Morgan WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Groomed Trail VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Gerald Dagesse Jr. AGE: 46 Helmet: Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2021 VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris VEHICLE MODEL: Axys DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: small dent on front right ski arm INJURIES: Major non-life threatening SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 01/30/2025 at approximately 1821 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 2001 near Valley Rd in the Town of Morgan, VT. Investigation revealed the crashed snowmobile was operated by Gerald Dagesse, 46, of Morgan who was traveling east on VAST Trail 2001 when he crested over a knoll and struck a tree stump just off the traveled portion of the trail and was thrown from his snowmobile. Dagesse Jr. sustained major, but believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital and was later flown to UVM. Additional Agencies assisting were Newport Ambulance and Derby Line Fire Department.

