Traffic delays / VT Route 113 in Thetford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks o/b/o Thetford Police

Vermont Route 113 in Thetford, near the intersection of Route 244, commonly known as Post Mills, is being closed due to a structure fire. Details on the fire are not yet available, and this closure is expected to last for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Updates will be provided when available.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.