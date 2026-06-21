Traffic delays / VT Route 113 in Thetford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks o/b/o Thetford Police
Vermont Route 113 in Thetford, near the intersection of Route 244, commonly known as Post Mills, is being closed due to a structure fire. Details on the fire are not yet available, and this closure is expected to last for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Updates will be provided when available.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
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