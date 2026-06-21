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Traffic delays / VT Route 113 in Thetford

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks o/b/o Thetford Police

 

Vermont Route 113 in Thetford, near the intersection of Route 244, commonly known as Post Mills, is being closed due to a structure fire.  Details on the fire are not yet available, and this closure is expected to last for several hours.  Motorists should seek alternate routes.

 

Updates will be provided when available.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

 

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Traffic delays / VT Route 113 in Thetford

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