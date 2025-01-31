Third Session of TEDx Event at Green Rock Correctional Center Now Streaming

Press Release January 31, 2025

RICHMOND — The third session of a first of its kind TEDx event held at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham last May is now available on the TEDx YouTube channel.

The TEDx event, which was hosted Tuesday, May 7, 2024, featured more than two dozen speakers who shared inspirational stories, music, and more. The event was the first of its kind in a Virginia prison and was hosted by the Virginia Department of Corrections, in partnership with Proximity for Justice.

The Session 3 videos are listed as follows:

The videos are available with subtitles for seven different languages.

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design. TED’s mission is to research and share meaningful new ideas through conferences. A TEDx event is independently organized and features short, carefully prepared talks. More information can be found on the TED website.

Proximity for Justice is a nonprofit that has organized several TEDx events at prisons across the United States, bringing leaders, victims, philanthropists, law enforcement and many more into prisons to encourage dialogue, forge connections, and inspire change. More information can be found on the Proximity for Justice website.