Summer Chamblin, Daughter of Fashion Icon June Ambrose, Launches New Hair Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Summer Chamblin , daughter of renowned veteran fashion stylist June Ambrose, will unveil her new hair oil under the umbrella of Summer Hope Beauty on February 1st, 2025. Growing up in the fashion and beauty world via the contributions from her mother Ms. Ambrose, Ms. Chamblin is presenting a natural product that will help users’ hair build up strength and resilience.The Summer Hope Beauty line is the result of intense remedies prescribed to Ms. Chamberlin by doctors when suffering daily migraines. The impact of those intense medicines and the constant stress of worrying led to significant hair loss."Watching my hair fall out felt like I was losing a part of myself," Ms. Chamblin explains. Research and study showed her that she wasn't alone. "My health has been something I have been suffering and dealing with quietly behind social media,” says Ms. Chamblin. “But I am finally ready to share my story and, hopefully, be a light to those struggling with the same issues."After experimenting with countless options, Ms. Chamblin developed a signature hair product which contains natural oils, plant extracts, and vitamins. The goal is to help others to embrace their natural hair and rediscover its beauty. "My hair is my crown, my strength, and a source of pride,” Ms. Chamberlin declares. “It’s our hope that this brand inspires others to honor their crowns and face life’s challenges with confidence and grace."The launch of Summer Hope Beauty hair oils on February 1st is the first step in building a line that will continue to grow . This will include a further variety of products designed for natural hair. Ms. Chamblin - "I’m excited to continue creating solutions that empower others to love their hair and themselves fully."For more information, go to summerhopebeauty.com

