Out Magazine Honoree Angelo Ellerbee Brings Best Selling Book 'Before I Let You Go' To Philly Area For Library Signing

Media veteran/author Angelo Ellerbee Angelo Ellerbee's "Before I Let You Go" is the fourth in a series of motivational books by the longtime media leader

The event will take place at the Sharon Hill (PA) Public Library on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, 12 pm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo Ellerbee, the public relations/artist development leader who represents luminaries such as Grammy/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Dionne Warwick and Kool & the Gang’s Robert Kool Bell, is coming to the Philadelphia area in January 2025, for a book signing, commemorating his best-selling words of inspiration, BEFORE I LET YOU GO Ellerbee, an Out Magazine Storytellers and Leaders honoree, will be signing copies of his new book, BEFORE I LET YOU GO at the Sharon Hill Public Library on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm ET. The library is located at 250 Sharon Ave, Sharon Hill, PA 19079.“The goal for my visit to the Sharon Hill Library in January goes beyond the book signing for ‘Before I Let You Go’,” explains Ellerbee. “It’s an opportunity to help shine the light on Philly-based legends and longtime colleagues whose contributions go beyond The City of Brother Love, from media leader/radio personality Dyana Williams to the late, great Frankie Beverly – founder/leader of the band, Maze.”“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Angelo recently at a recent event we hosted,” states Richard Ashby, director of the Sharon Hill Public Library. “My team and I look forward to having his book signing here in January.”BEFORE I LET YOU GO, the fourth book from Mr. Ellerbee, which includes a foreword by Dionne Warwick, is about forging excellence and a solid direction in life’s travels, regardless of age, profession or circumstances. By sharing anecdotes from his 55 year career as the Founder/President of Double XXposure Media Relations, Mr. Ellerbee uses these examples as suggested templates and navigational tools for the reader.A portion of the proceeds from book sales of BEFORE I LET YOU GO will benefit the Newark NJ-based WOW Communitea Center, a non-profit organization that provides housing, educational support and job opportunities for LGBTQIA youth (click here for more info - https://www.njcri.org/lgbtq-services Angelo Ellerbee will be in Philadelphia on Friday, January 24th, 2025 for a planned media tour. For interview inquiries contact Kevin Goins (newgroovesradio@gmail.com)

Angelo Ellerbee interview with WABC-TV NY'S Eyewitness News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.