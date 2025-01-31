Palomar Health Promotes Patient Accessibility With Unveiling of New Driveway at Palomar Medical Center Poway

Palomar Health celebrates the implementation of the new driveway at Palomar Medical Center Poway.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palomar Health, California’s largest public healthcare district, is proud to announce a new chapter in their commitment to providing accessible care to the communities they serve. The Palomar Medical Center Poway campus is celebrating the implementation of a newly designed driveway that will drastically enhance the patient experience and provide improved accessibility to all campus patients, visitors and staff.Palomar Health believes the patient experience is all-encompassing and strives to provide patients with the most convenient, accessible experience the moment they arrive at a Palomar Health facility. The new two-way driveway will connect directly to Pomerado Road, creating streamlined access for vehicles to come and go from the facility. The entryway will also feature a winding, wheelchair-accessible pathway with updated landscaping along with 16 pedestal signs that offer a glimpse into the rich history of the hospital district and the city of Poway.This new entryway and driveway will create quicker, smoother access to the Palomar Medical Center Poway Campus and will mark a milestone in Palomar Health’s commitment to reimagining the entire healthcare experience. With accessibility as a priority, Palomar Medical Center Poway is eager to debut this new accommodation for the public and continue to heal, comfort and promote health in the communities they serve.Palomar Medical Center Poway is one of two medical center campuses that Palomar Health operates in their North County delivery system. Palomar Medical Center Poway offers emergency services, surgical services and acute care services such as intensive care, telemetry and medical and surgical care.For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org . For photos, click here . For media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com. Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.###About Palomar HealthEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.###

