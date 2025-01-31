Palmetto Moon Joins Winston-Salem Community with Grand Opening Celebration at Hanes Mall

We have a passionate customer base in Winston-Salem and opening a store here has been a long time coming. We have a strong connection in the state of NC and cannot wait to bring the excitement!” — Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon, the beloved Southern lifestyle retailer, is excited to announce its grand opening in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with the opening of its newest store at Hanes Mall. Conveniently located at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, AL-112 on the lower level between JCPenney and Belk, this new location brings Palmetto Moon’s signature Southern charm to the heart of the Triad.The Winston-Salem store marks a significant milestone as the brand’s fifth North Carolina location and 46th store across the Southeast. Palmetto Moon has become a household name with stores in Durham, Charlotte, Wilmington and Mebane, and now looks forward to becoming part of the Winston-Salem community.“We're incredibly grateful to celebrate this tremendous growth milestone with our newest store in Winston-Salem,” said Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas. “From our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, South Carolina, to now 46 stores across seven states, our success is a testament to our loyal customers and their support. We have a passionate customer base in Winston-Salem and opening a store here has been a long time coming. We have a strong connection and presence in the state of North Carolina and cannot wait to bring the excitement to Winston-Salem. The Moon Crew is ready to welcome all to our newest store.”Shoppers at Palmetto Moon can expect a curated selection of products for the whole family. The store features top brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Vineyard Vines, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Hey Dude, Old Row, and Chubbies, alongside exclusive Palmetto Moon merchandise. From 2-for-$30 tees and locally sourced gifts to custom collegiate gear for Wake Forest, UNC, and NC State, and stylish home décor, the new store is designed to celebrate and serve the Southern lifestyle.Mark your calendar for March 8th and join us for Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration at Hanes Mall! Get ready for an exciting day filled with exclusive giveaways, special promotions, and family-friendly fun. Stay tuned for more details on the event. To stay up-to-date with the Grand Opening Celebration check out the Facebook event page here We’re Hiring! Join the Moon Crew: Palmetto Moon is now hiring for various positions at its Winston-Salem location, offering local talent the opportunity to join a fast-growing team passionate about customer service and Southern culture.“If you are looking for a fun, fast paced environment with great people and great customers, Palmetto Moon is the place for you,” added Thomas. “Palmetto Moon – Winston-Salem is looking for great people to be part of our team.”Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew or attend one of the store’s upcoming hiring events leading up to the grand opening.About Palmetto Moon: Founded in 2002, Palmetto Moon is a rapidly growing Southern retailer known for its curated selection of clothing, accessories, gifts, and home décor. With a relentless focus on exceptional customer service, Palmetto Moon proudly operates 46 locations across the Southeast, delivering an ever-changing assortment of top brands alongside emerging local makers. Learn more at palmettomoononline.com

