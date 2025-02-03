Intersec makes pledge to ITU’s Partner2Connect digital coalition

Intersec speech at ITU's P2C Annual Conference

Intersec's pledge aims to accelerate the deployment of mobile-enabled Early Warning Systems worldwide, in line with the United Nations’ EW4All initiative.

As recent ITU data reveals that less than a quarter of countries have implemented mobile EWS, we are deeply committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to support disaster-prone countries.” — Charlotte Cardona, spokesperson for Intersec

PARIS, FRANCE, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key statistics highlight the importance of robust early warning systems - Countries with limited warning systems face six times higher disaster mortality than those with comprehensive coverage.- €1 invested in risk reduction saves €$15 in recovery costs.- 30% reduction in incident damage when an early warning is issued within 24 hours.Paris, February 3, 2025 – Intersec, a leading public warning system provider, has announced a significant pledge to the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Partner2Connect Digital Coalition (P2C). This commitment aims to accelerate the deployment of mobile-enabled Early Warning Systems (EWS) worldwide, in line with the United Nations’ Early Warning for All initiative (EW4All).The pledge focuses on three key areas:1. Technological Advancement: Intersec will expand its reach beyond the 400 million people currently served by its emergency response solutions. The company will ensure rapid alert message delivery to populations facing climate-related and other hazards, leveraging Cell Broadcast and Location-based SMS technologies, and emphasizing a comprehensive, multi-hazard, and standardized approach.2. Collaborative Efforts: Intersec is committed to fostering meaningful partnerships with deployment, technical, and advocacy partners to enhance disaster management and population resilience globally.3. Financial Contribution: An initial $100,000 commitment will support extensive advocacy campaigns, along with project consultations and expert publications to accelerate the adoption of mobile-EWS.This initiative supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).About IntersecIntersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 90 clients in 40 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our mission-critical communication solutions cover 400 million people around the world. Headquartered in France, Intersec places Privacy by Design well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

