Governor Newsom proclaims CalEITC Awareness Week 2025

PROCLAMATION

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most effective tools we have to help lift working families and their children out of poverty. Beyond providing a critical immediate boost in family income to help meet basic needs, research shows that the EITC improves child and maternal health and the educational outcomes of children in families who receive it and spurs local economic growth.



This year, California celebrates the 10th anniversary of the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), a program that, in just a decade, has put $7.3 billion back into the pockets of California’s working families and individuals.



Our state is committed to reaching all the hardworking families eligible for these important supports to help set our kids – California’s future – up for success. I encourage all Californians to check if they qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit, Young Child Tax Credit, or Foster Youth Tax Credit by visiting ftb.ca.gov/caleitc.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 31, 2025 through February 7, 2025, as “CalEITC Awareness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of January 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State