California doubles down on ocean health with historic investments, following landmark report findings

“California’s coast and the Pacific Ocean define who we are Californians,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “Now for the first time, the state of our coast and ocean is summarized in a clear and compelling way for all Californians to understand. Our new Report explains that while our coast and ocean is generally healthy, climate change and other stressors threaten coastal communities and ecosystems. That’s why we’re doubling down on action-oriented science and restoration and resilience projects along our vast coastline. We’re 100% committed to keeping our coast and ocean healthy, clean, and accessible for generations to come.”

California’s coast and ocean: a story of pressure and progress

The 2026 California Coast and Ocean Report is the first comprehensive, science-based assessment of coastal and ocean health in California’s history. The report covers 14 key indicators of coastal and ocean health across three themes: People, Wildlife and Habitats, and Stressors.

This report breaks down complex scientific data into easily understandable findings focused on status and trends, actions that the state is taking, and how a changing climate may impact ocean health in the years to come.

The findings tell a story of both pressure and progress: while California’s coast and ocean are generally healthy, climate change is increasingly threatening species, habitats, and ecosystem services, and the state is taking action to protect both people and nature in a changing world.

Key findings from the report include:

People

Wildlife and Habitats

Most fish species in California have healthy, abundant populations. Decades of science-based catch limits, California’s network of marine protected areas, and habitat restoration projects have helped once-threatened species recover.

Decades of science-based catch limits, California’s network of marine protected areas, and habitat restoration projects have helped once-threatened species recover. Overall, marine mammal populations in California are healthy. However, entanglement in fishing gear remains a major threat to California’s whales. Working with fishing communities, the state is developing and testing new “whale-safe” fishing gear to prevent entanglement-related deaths.

Working with fishing communities, the state is developing and testing new “whale-safe” fishing gear to prevent entanglement-related deaths. California’s kelp forests have been destroyed by a changing ocean, with more than 95% of Northern California’s bull kelp vanishing over the last decade. California’s bold investments in kelp research and restoration are working to bring kelp back from the brink.

Stressors

Sea level rise is already impacting coastal communities and habitats in California. Historic investments in planning, restoration, and nature-based projects are helping people and nature adapt.

Historic investments in planning, restoration, and nature-based projects are helping people and nature adapt. Seawater off California’s coast is six times more corrosive to marine life than before the widespread use of fossil fuels. By committing to ambitious carbon emission reduction goals, California is directly addressing the problem of pollution in the ocean.

By committing to ambitious carbon emission reduction goals, California is directly addressing the problem of pollution in the ocean. In 2024, shellfish harvesting advisories or closures related to harmful algal blooms impacted 8 of the 15 coastal counties in California. California has developed a proactive bloom monitoring program, and when marine mammals are stranded, state-funded rescue and rehabilitation teams respond.

Investing in California’s Ocean Future

California is making serious investments in ocean health. The Council’s approval of over $6 million to support transformational research and restoration projects, selected in partnership with California Sea Grant as part of a highly competitive process, will advance California’s goal to conserve 30% of its coastal waters by 2030 (the “30×30” initiative) and directly support a healthy coast and ocean.

Action-oriented, two-year research projects will focus on identifying hotspots of biodiversity — areas that are exceptionally rich in species and also highly threatened — to prioritize for conservation through the 30×30 initiative. In parallel, restoration projects will help improve biodiversity in coastal and marine ecosystems associated with 30×30 Conservation Areas.

California’s conservation leadership in action

The Golden State is leading the nation in protecting its natural resources. Through California’s 30×30 initiative, a commitment to conserve 30% of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030, California added over 1 million acres of conserved land and waters in a single year. That’s larger than the entire state of Rhode Island.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership in just the last year, California helped establish two new national monuments, launched a major project restoring shallow water habitats at the Salton Sea, and received international recognition for protecting marine habitats. California is also ensuring that all residents can access the state’s natural wonders with programs like State Parks’ discount pass programs and our Youth Community Access Program.

California’s coast isn’t just an environmental treasure—it’s also an economic powerhouse that supports local jobs and businesses, generating over $44 billion annually.