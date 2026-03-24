Governor Newsom calls FCC Chair Brendan Carr a “disgrace,” says California will lead more antitrust enforcement to protect consumers from Trump’s rising costs

Across industries — from media to live entertainment to telecommunications — the Trump Administration has declined to challenge consolidation, allowing powerful corporations to grow larger while consumers face higher prices, fewer choices, and less accountability. The Nexstar/Tegna merger is the latest example.

“The Trump Administration has made it clear that its allegiance lies with protecting corporate donors, not invigorating our economy, not fueling competition, not protecting workers and American families,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Consolidation in markets at the center of American economic life — like the entertainment or broadcasting industries — doesn’t serve our economy and has proven to lead to increased unaffordability, a loss of good-paying job opportunities, and fewer choices for consumers. The President seems to be more concerned with helping his rich friends get richer rather than helping bring costs down for the American people — this is not consistent with California’s values. We will continue fighting on all fronts.”



After attacking Jimmy Kimmel, Carr fast-tracks consolidation

After cheering Nexstar for canceling Jimmy Kimmel’s show at his urging, FCC Chairman and Trump appointee Brendan Carr fast-tracked the merger’s approval and purported to waive longstanding restrictions against consolidation of broadcasting, with the express goal of increasing the reach of conservative media in America. The deal would combine the nation’s largest and third-largest television station operators into a single media giant with reach into up to 80% of U.S. households — concentrating control over local news and eliminating independent voices in communities across the country.



California stepping in as federal enforcement falters

In recent months, the Trump Administration has repeatedly declined to enforce federal antitrust laws — waving through major corporate mergers and siding with corporate interests, even when deals sell out American consumers and workers.



Last week, Attorney General Rob Bonta led a coalition of states in filing a lawsuit and seeking an emergency court order to block the Nexstar/Tegna merger — citing the risk of higher cable prices, newsroom layoffs, and dangerous consolidation of media power. California is also continuing its fight against Live Nation/Ticketmaster after federal regulators entered a weak settlement of their claims — seeking to restore competition in the live entertainment industry by ending anti-competitive practices, forcing structural changes, and securing compensation for consumers who were overcharged.



Fighting for consumers