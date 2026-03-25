Governor Newsom terminates states of emergency – 3.24.26
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed a proclamation terminating 18 open states of emergency for various prior fires and storms, the counties that remained under a drought state of emergency, and other incidents for which a proclaimed state of emergency is no longer necessary to facilitate response and recovery efforts.
In consultation with local governments, this action reflects that the proclamations are no longer needed.
A copy of today’s proclamation can be found here.
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