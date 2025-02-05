Kevin Miller Joins Extech Building Materials as Exterior Products Manager

Kevin Miller. Extech's new Exterior Products Manager.

Industry Veteran Strengthens Extech’s Expertise in Division 7 Solutions

...a tremendous asset to our team.” — John Koutsogiannis, Vice President

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extech Building Materials , the Tri-State area’s premier building materials supplier, is proud to announce the addition of Kevin Miller as its new Exterior Products Manager. Based at Extech’s corporate headquarters in East Rutherford, NJ, Kevin will serve as a vital liaison between the company’s sales representatives, customers, and vendors.With extensive experience in the building materials industry, Kevin is a division 7 specialist, bringing expertise in roof drainage systems, moisture protection, snow retention systems, and ventilation products. Before joining Extech, Kevin held leadership roles at Kenseal, LITSCO , and Building & Restoration Technology (BRT), earning a stellar reputation for his knowledge and commitment to client success.“Kevin’s deep industry expertise and proven track record make him a tremendous asset to our team,” said John Koutsogiannis, Vice President. “We are excited to have him on board as we continue to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers.”About ExtechExtech Building Materials serves professional builders and contractors throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania with branch locations in Long Island City, Brooklyn, Glendale, Newark, Farmingdale, Clifton, Closter and Parsippany. In addition to a wide range of building products, Extech offers sheet metal fabrication, architectural design services, and outdoor and restoration materials, making it the first choice for professional builders and contractors.

