Extech’s Women’s Summit Celebrates Leadership and Growth

Attendees of Extech’s 3rd Annual Women’s Summit gathered at the company’s East Rutherford headquarters to celebrate Women’s History Month and engage in an inspiring morning of leadership development and connection. Executive coach and keynote speaker Christina Clinton inspired attendees at Extech’s 3rd Annual Women’s Summit with insights on leadership, self-awareness, and navigating career growth with confidence. Extech is a one-stop resource for building material needs in the Tri-State area.

The company's 3rd annual event featured interactive sessions and meaningful takeaways.

It was incredible to see attendees leave feeling empowered and ready to take on new challenges” — Executive Vice President Tina Nocera

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extech Building Materials hosted its 3rd Annual Women’s Summit, bringing together 50 women from across the company and its partner organizations to engage in an empowering discussion on leadership, personal growth, and professional development. Held in celebration of Women’s History Month, the event featured keynote speaker Christina Clinton , a corporate communications leader and executive coach known for her expertise in leadership development and career advancement.This year’s summit at the company's headquarters in East Rutherford, NJ, was the largest yet. It expanded beyond Extech’s internal team to include women leaders from companies such as Feury Image Group , Jerry Manna & Associates, and Lizza & Associates, as well as past summit speakers. The event provided a space for attendees to connect, share experiences, and engage in activities designed to foster confidence and collaboration.A tradition of empowerment and connectionExtech President and CEO Tim Feury welcomed guests before introducing Executive Vice President Tina Nocera, host of the annual gathering. Nocera then shared the inspiration and purpose behind the event.“We created this summit to provide a platform for the talented women in our organization to come together, learn from each other, and develop both personally and professionally,” said Nocera. “Every year, the energy and enthusiasm build, and this year’s event was no exception. Christina Clinton’s insights were invaluable, and it was incredible to see attendees leave feeling empowered and ready to take on new challenges.”Clinton’s presentation focused on understanding and dealing with impostorism—a psychological phenomenon where individuals feel like intellectual or professional frauds despite evident success. She highlighted that both men and women experience this syndrome, noting that a significant majority of CEOs and entrepreneurs admit to struggling with its effects. The session resonated deeply with attendees, striking a chord as it addressed a challenge many professionals quietly face.After the session, Clinton said, “It was very exciting to see this strong group of leaders embrace their unique strengths and brainstorm actionable steps to grow their confidence and conquer moments of doubt.”The summit also featured interactive breakout sessions promoting self-awareness and professional growth, along with a hands-on team-building activity. Attendees received curated gift bags with motivational keepsakes designed to inspire long after the event, including the New York Times best-selling book The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, with her strategies to help “prioritize what truly matters and put yourself first.”About Extech Building MaterialsExtech Building Materials remains committed to fostering a workplace culture where women are supported, recognized, and encouraged to excel in their careers. The success of this year’s summit reinforces the company’s dedication to hosting meaningful events that empower its workforce.Extech Building Materials is a leading supplier of construction materials, providing high-quality products and expert service to professionals across the industry. Committed to innovation and growth, Extech also champions leadership development and workplace diversity, ensuring employees and partners have the tools they need to succeed.

