Feury Image Group Partners with LeadingAge to Enhance Senior Living Experiences

Proud to Partner: Feury Image Group is a 2025 Business Partner of LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware, supporting aging services providers with customized uniforms, promotional products, and print solutions.

The company will provide top-tier uniform programs and promotional products to professional organizations and facilities who serve the aging.

Our reputation for excellence and the tailored approach we provide align perfectly with our vision of providing the best possible environment for both the members and the seniors they care for.” — Brian Feury, CEO

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feury Image Group , a leader in managed uniform programs and promotional products, is proud to announce a new business relationship with LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware (LANJ&D), the respected network of nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of care and life for elders.Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Feury Image Group is set to bring its expertise to the members of LANJ&D, offering specialized services such as custom uniform programs, promotional items, and personalized product solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional organizations serving the senior living industry. The collaboration is structured to enhance the branding and operational efficiency of member organizations, ultimately improving the experiences of the seniors they serve.This relationship is expected to deliver meaningful benefits to the LANJ&D membership community, such as improved staff satisfaction through high-quality uniforms and stronger organizational branding through customized promotional products. These contributions align with LeadingAge NJ & DE’s mission to advance quality care and services for older adults.Brian Feury, CEO of Feury Image Group, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with LeadingAge (NJ & DE) and support their mission with our products and services. This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors by ensuring their care providers are well-equipped and feel proud in their professional attire.“Our reputation for excellence and the tailored approach we provide align perfectly with our vision of providing the best possible environment for both the members and the seniors they care for. We are excited about what we can bring to this community."About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group has been at the forefront of providing customized apparel and promotional solutions that empower organizations to present a professional and unified image. Feury Image Group is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. Its commitment to innovation is matched by a rigorous quality assurance process, ensuring that all products and services not only meet but exceed industry standardsAbout LeadingAgeLeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware is the official state affiliate of LeadingAge, the national association representing over 5,400 nonprofit and mission-driven aging services providers across the United States. LANJ&D focuses on advancing quality aging services specifically within New Jersey and Delaware through advocacy, education, and fellowship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.