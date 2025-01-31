Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,188 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Fights to Stop Tax­pay­er Fund­ed ​“Gen­der Tran­si­tion” Oper­a­tions for Incar­cer­at­ed Criminals

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to prevent a District Judge from mandating that taxpayers fund “gender transition” surgeries for inmates in a state prison.

“Taxpayers should not be forced to fund dangerous and experimental procedures for prisoners based on radical gender theory. On his first day in office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to end this kind of nonsense,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The United States recognizes two unchangeable sexes, male and female. That biological reality has always been true despite the political activism of extremist gender theory advocates.”

The amicus brief, joined by Texas and 23 other states, supported Indiana’s appeal in a case brought by a state prison inmate in Indiana who demanded he be provided with “gender affirming surgery.” Attorney General Paxton argued that the district court abused its discretion by entering a preliminary injunction and requiring Indiana to provide the requested procedure.

Attorney General Paxton has been a national leader in opposing radical gender theory, suing doctors who illegally prescribed dangerous “gender transition” drugs to Texas children. A longtime opponent of allowing biological men to participate in women’s sports, Paxton also sued the NCAA for “intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions.”

To read the brief, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Fights to Stop Tax­pay­er Fund­ed ​“Gen­der Tran­si­tion” Oper­a­tions for Incar­cer­at­ed Criminals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more