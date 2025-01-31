Learn about hawks at Feb. 14 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hawks are an interesting, yet sometimes overlooked, member of Missouri’s bird world that are most visible in winter.

People who want to learn more about species of hawks found in Missouri should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Hawk Talk” on Feb. 14. This online program, which will be from 2-3 p.m. and is open to all ages, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205455

Seeing a red-tailed hawk perched in a tree alongside of a road is a common nature sighting in winter throughout much of rural Missouri. Other species of hawks can occasionally be seen, as well. What’s overlooked about these birds is the impressive vision and hunting skills they have. Although hawks have gotten the reputation of being predators of poultry, studies have shown they aren’t the farm pests they’re portrayed as being. Though they are opportunistic predators that will take what’s available, studies have shown that the bulk of a hawk’s diets are small mammals and other birds. In summer, they will also eat small reptiles and amphibians.

At the Feb. 14 program, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will talk about the various hawk species that can be found in Missouri in winter and at other times of year. Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.