Maine DOE Update – January 31, 2025

Maine DOE Announces Exciting Opportunity for Participants of 10th Annual Read to ME Challenge

In February, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will launch its 10th annual Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign to support children’s literacy growth. To celebrate a decade of success, the Maine DOE is offering an exciting new opportunity this year for participating schools and organizations to enter into a drawing to win a visit from a Maine author. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Solutionary Learning Transforms Classrooms at Oxford Hills Middle School

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is proud to highlight a transformative shift taking place at Oxford Hills Middle School. Through inquiry- and project-based learning, the school is fundamentally changing how students engage with their education. | More

Portland High School Hosts After-School CNA Class for Students, Thanks to Community Partnerships

A new after-school program has given Portland-area students the opportunity to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), thanks to a partnership between Portland High School Extended Learning Opportunities, Fallbrook Commons (formerly Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence), and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE Launches New Pre-K Professional Learning Series for Dual Language Learners

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is proud to introduce an exciting new professional learning series, designed to support educators working with Dual Language Learners (DLLs) in pre-K settings. This five-part interactive series will provide educators with tools and strategies to create inclusive, language-rich classrooms that celebrate student voice, engage families meaningfully, and embrace culturally-responsive practices. | More

Continuing Webinar Series on Expanding Multilingual and Multicultural Opportunities in School

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to continue the Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series with its second session, Incorporating Indigenous and Critical Needs Languages into the Curriculum, on Monday, February 3, 2025, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

