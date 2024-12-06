Aspire Technologies, Inc. Recognizes Top 2024 QuoteWerks Partners and MVPs
Highlighting the Best of the QuoteWerks Community
This year’s [QuoteWerks] releases have brought remarkable enhancements, from streamlined integrations to advanced reporting tools, empowering businesses to close deals faster and more efficiently.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., a global leader in sales enablement solutions (Quoting, Proposal, and CPQ solutions), is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious 2024 QuoteWerks Partner and MVP Awards. This annual recognition program celebrates the outstanding achievements of partners and individuals who have made significant contributions to the QuoteWerks community.
— Paul Hodgetts, CEO of Quintadena
QuoteWerks has revolutionized the way businesses create and deliver sales proposals. The award winners have played a pivotal role in leveraging this powerful platform to streamline processes, increase sales, and boost customer satisfaction.
The QuoteWerks Partner and MVP Awards recognize excellence in various areas, including sales performance, technical expertise, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service. The award recipients exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to helping customers succeed.
“We are honored to recognize the exceptional work of our partners and MVPs,” said John C. Lewe IV, President at Aspire Technologies, Inc. “Their dedication, innovation, and commitment to customer success have been instrumental in driving the growth and success of QuoteWerks. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing to collaborate on future initiatives.”
2024 QuoteWerks Partner Award Winners:
- Quintadena, Ltd. (UK)
- Prestige Quoting Ltd. (UK)
- Hilltops IT (UK)
- Linked Systems, Inc. (USA)
- CloudTop Office (USA)
- Gold Rush Technology (AU)
- The Bold Group (USA)
- Equilibrium Consulting (USA)
- Abstract Automation LLC (USA)
- First Direct Corp. (USA)
"Quintadena is honoured to be named the No. 1 QuoteWerks Worldwide Partner for 2024—an incredible 18th consecutive year! This milestone is a testament to the trust of our clients and the unwavering support of the QuoteWerks team,” said Paul Hodgetts, CEO of Quintadena. “ This year’s releases have brought remarkable enhancements, from streamlined integrations to advanced reporting tools, empowering businesses to close deals faster and more efficiently. As we look to 2025, we are excited about the innovations on the horizon and remain committed to delivering unparalleled value and support to our clients. Together, the best is yet to come!"
Bob Ritter, President of First Direct, added, “First Direct Corp. is proud to be part of this group of Top Ten Worldwide Partners. We couldn't do it if QuoteWerks weren't the award-winning solution that keeps getting better! ”
Top QuoteWerks Partners by Country
QuoteWerks is implemented internationally in over 100 countries. Aspire recognized the top partners in several countries:
Top QuoteWerks USA Partner: Linked Systems, Inc.
Top QuoteWerks United Kingdom Partner: Quintadena
Top QuoteWerks Canadian Partner: The Trainer's Advisory Network
Top QuoteWerks Australian Partner: Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd
The QuoteWerks MVP award, chosen by the community through a comprehensive survey, honors outstanding members who have made significant contributions to the QuoteWerks community. Nominees were identified through a combination of customer feedback, nominations from the QuoteWerks Technical Support team, and community write-ins.
2024 QuoteWerks MVP Award Winners:
MVP: Matt Rose w/ Prestige Quoting Ltd
Runner-Up: Denise Busam w/ Equilibrium Consulting LLC
“Being recognised as the QuoteWerks MVP for 2024 is a true privilege,” continued Matt Rose, Managing Director of Prestige Quoting and 2024 QuoteWerks MVP. “QuoteWerks has always been a cornerstone of our success at Prestige Quoting, empowering us to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients. I'm proud to partner with such a forward-thinking organisation and look forward to continued success into 2025.”
The 2024 QuoteWerks MVP Survey permitted voters to optionally provide an anonymous comment about their selection.
Some of the comments from the voters about Matt Rose, the 2024 QuoteWerks MVP, were:
- Honoring Matt with the QuoteWerks MVP award would not only recognize his hard work but would also celebrate his exceptional loyalty, resilience, and contribution to his field. His achievements make him an ideal candidate for the award.
- Matt is the ultimate whiz on QuoteWerks, but more than that, nothing is too much trouble. As a business, quoting software is essential, and if you have any problems, it is a nightmare, and you need it rectified urgently. Matt replies instantly, often with the solution for me or happy to jump straight on a screen share and fix. I can’t recommend Matt highly enough. Everyone should be using him.
- Dedicated, knowledgeable, and very personable. Excellent to work with.
- [He] Always goes the extra mile to solve any problem and come up with various solutions outside of the box.
Denise Busam, the 2024 QuoteWerks MVP Runner-Up also received accolades from the voters:
- We have worked with Denise before and she has been an absolute awesome person to work with, responsive, respectful, and always happy with her.
- Denise has always helped our company with QuoteWerks and has not only partnered with us but has also been a wealth of knowledge to us whenever we have had QuoteWerks questions.
- Denise has been a tremendous help to our organization. She responds readily and has the answers needed to keep the business moving forward. We really appreciate her partnership over the years!
- Denise has helped so many people leverage QuoteWerks properly.
Congratulations to all the deserving winners, and Aspire Technologies, Inc. extends best wishes to QuoteWerks staff, customers, and partners for a successful 2025 and beyond!
