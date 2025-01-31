Dirigo and OSHEAN Announce Leadership Challenge Workshop

DIrigo - Leadership Challenge Workshop Dirigo - LCW - Sirius 01 Dirigo - LCW - Sirius 01 - In Action

Driving Innovation in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providence, RI – 1/31/2025 – Dirigo, a premier leadership development firm, in partnership with OSHEAN, is thrilled to announce the completion of our Leadership Challenge Workshop on January 29 and 30, 2025, and scheduling of our next session on April 24 and 25, 2025. This workshop, led and facilitated by Dirigo, is designed to cultivate the leadership skills necessary to foster innovation and change across Rhode Island.Tim Hebert, CEO and Founder of Dirigo, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Dave Marble and I have been colleagues and friends for over 41 years, joining forces on numerous initiatives to drive significant change in Rhode Island. This workshop is a culmination of our shared vision and commitment to develop leaders who can propel our state forward. We are excited to kick off this year with our Leadership Challenge Workshop at OSHEAN's state-of-the-art training facility, which will serve as the host location for our 2025 series."The workshop will bring together leaders from various sectors including technology, education, healthcare, human services, and government, to engage in intensive training sessions, practical exercises, and dynamic group discussions designed to enhance their ability to lead effectively in an ever-changing environment. These sessions will cover crucial leadership topics such as the difference between leading and managing, building and communicating vision, empowering teams, leading change, and building healthy vibrant cultures. Additionally, the workshop will offer ample networking opportunities, allowing participants to forge valuable connections with like-minded professionals and explore potential collaborations.Dave Marble, CEO of OSHEAN, also commented on the initiative, saying, "Leadership skills at all levels are essential for continuous innovation and advancement. By providing the space for this important workshop, we are proud to support the development of strong leadership in the Ocean State. Our partnership with Dirigo for this workshop highlights our dedication to providing OSHEAN members and our community with the essential tools they need to continue driving change and reaching new heights of success."For more information and to register for the workshop, please visit:Dirigo is a leadership and professional development firm that enables transformational change in people and organizations. Our clients value an outside perspective to help identify and overcome barriers to both organizational and individual performance. We aim to make a positive impact through our leadership development programs, workshops, teambuilding, and keynote speaking.OSHEAN is a non-profit coalition of organizations in Rhode Island dedicated to providing innovative Internet-based technology solutions. Its mission is to foster the development of a robust digital infrastructure in Rhode Island, supporting the needs of its member institutions and catalyzing growth and innovation in the region.

