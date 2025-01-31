Solutionary Learning Transforms Classrooms at Oxford Hills Middle School

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is proud to highlight a transformative shift taking place at Oxford Hills Middle School. Through inquiry- and project-based learning, the school is fundamentally changing how students engage with their education.

Oxford Hills Middle School teachers Liz Coen and Courtney McLellan recently participated in the Maine Solutionaries Project, an inquiry-to-action instructional design framework developed by the Institute for Human Education in collaboration with the Maine DOE. Motivated by a desire to increase student engagement, these educators focused on how to encourage students to ask their own questions, seek answers, and solve real-world problems.

“We wanted them to feel empowered and motivated to make change,” Coen and McLellan explained.

This innovative model has redefined the role of teachers. Rather than simply delivering content, Coen and McLellan now act as facilitators, dedicating significant time to preparation before each project they conduct.

“Beyond typical planning, we spend time connecting with community partners to understand the topic better and explore what’s possible for students,” the duo shared.

Building a network of experts willing to collaborate with students has become a crucial component of their planning process. Once projects begin, Coen and McLellan lead their students by asking guiding questions, providing constructive feedback, and supporting collaboration and group dynamics.

The current project these students are working on, centered around the theme of waste, allows them to select a topic within the broader subject. Many of them have chosen to conduct surveys or interview community partners, creating meaningful connections between their work and the world beyond the classroom. This element of choice and real-world interaction has provided more meaning and authenticity to their learning.

“Having that contact with people outside of school makes their learning more impactful,” Coen and McLellan added.

The shift to Solutionary learning has led to a noticeable improvement in student engagement at Oxford Hills Middle School. Students are now posing thoughtful questions and taking ownership of their learning. For example, during a visit with a guest speaker from EcoMaine, students actively participated, asking insightful questions that demonstrated their curiosity and comprehension.

One particularly-memorable example involved a student who became deeply invested in finding alternatives to Styrofoam after learning about its inability to decompose. One weekend, he tested an alternative material and returned to school eager to share his findings, including his setbacks and plans for improvement. His enthusiasm even inspired a previously-disengaged classmate to join the effort.

“Now, he’s revisiting the process to better understand the problem, creating surveys, interviewing community partners, and diving deeper into research,” Coen and McLellan shared.

This experience highlights a core strength of the Solutionary approach: encouraging students to revisit problems and identify root causes, rather than jumping to solutions prematurely. This iterative process fosters critical thinking, resilience, and a deeper understanding of the issues being explored.

The transformation at Oxford Hills Middle School demonstrates the power of Solutionary learning. By empowering students to lead their education, educators like Coen and McLellan are cultivating a generation of engaged, motivated, and solution-oriented learners.

To learn more about the Maine Solutionary Project’s upcoming cohorts, including a literacy-focused cohort and a numeracy-focused cohort, please visit the Maine Solutionaries Project webpage or contact Kathy Bertini, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Coordinator, at kathy.bertini@maine.gov or Erik Wade, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at erik.wade@maine.gov.