SynthesisVR Acquires Springboard From Vertigo Games

SynthesisVR acquires SpringboardVR from Vertigo Games. The partnership aims to enhance LBVR industry by streamlining content creation and unifying platforms.

CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertigo Games , the award-winning VR publisher and developer, and SynthesisVR , a leading VR software platform owned by Deploy Reality, have announced an agreement for SynthesisVR to acquire SpringboardVR from Vertigo Games for an undisclosed amount, with the transaction set to take effect on February 1, 2025.SpringboardVR is a leading provider of VR venue management software and the largest content marketplace for location-based entertainment (LBE). This acquisition strengthens the industry by providing a future-proof foundation for arcade operators and developers, setting the stage for sustained growth and innovation in the next era of VR. While both the SpringboardVR and SynthesisVR platforms will maintain independent operations and ensure business continuity, their combined presence under Deploy Reality demonstrates a long-term commitment to location-based VR, offering operators more options and resources. By bringing together two innovative platforms, this partnership plays a key role in the growth and success of VR arcades worldwide.“For nearly a decade, SynthesisVR and Springboard VR have been paving the way for immersive entertainment,” said A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, CEO of SynthesisVR. “By joining forces under Deploy Reality, we’re creating a dynamic ecosystem that empowers operators, developers, and players to push the boundaries of location-based VR. This isn’t just a partnership - it’s the next leap forward in defining how the world experiences virtual reality.”As the former owner of SpringboardVR and a global leader in VR entertainment, Vertigo Games remains deeply invested in the future of location-based VR through its renewed long-standing partnership with SynthesisVR. By supporting Deploy Reality’s vision and focusing on its legacy of groundbreaking VR games, Vertigo Games reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality LBE VR experiences by concentrating on what it does best—creating great VR games for both consumers and the arcade industry—while ensuring that operators and developers benefit from stronger, more innovative platforms.“Vertigo Games is fully committed to the evolution of VR arcades,” said Richard Stitselaar, CEO of Vertigo Games. “With this transition, we are setting a course for the future—one where Vertigo Games can focus on content innovation and creativity while SynthesisVR drives platform advancements. By strengthening our long-standing collaboration, we’re ensuring that both operators and developers benefit from more powerful, forward-thinking solutions so we can offer audiences truly immersive, next-generation entertainment.”About Vertigo GamesVertigo Games is an award-winning, multi-platform VR publisher and developer with offices in Rotterdam & Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Los Angeles, California. The company offers a portfolio of quality VR games that provide novel, powerful, and full-featured gaming experiences both inside and outside of the home. Recent games include Metro Awakening, Arizona SunshineRemake, Arizona Sunshine2, The 7th Guest VR, and After the FallVertigo Games is a PLAION Group company.About SynthesisVRSynthesisVR is a flexible software suite that helps operators and businesses manage their VR experiences with ease. From session scheduling and content licensing to analytics and user management, the platform brings together powerful tools designed to streamline operations and deliver immersive, high quality experiences. By supporting a broad range of use cases: entertainment, training, and beyond—SynthesisVR plays a key role in driving the continuedgrowth of VR adoption worldwide.About SpringboardVRSpringboardVR is a versatile platform focused on simplifying the deployment and management of VR content. Equipped with tools for library curation, licensing, and comprehensive venue oversight, it helps operators offer engaging and diverse virtual reality experiences to users. By fostering a connection between content creators and location-based VR venues, SpringboardVR contributes to the ongoing expansion of the VR market across education, enterprise, and entertainment sectors.Media contacts:Wiebe van der WerkSenior Global Communications ManagerVertigo Gamespress@vertigo-games.comA Shabeer SinnalebbeCEOSynthesisVRmanagement@deployreality.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.