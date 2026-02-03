After The Fall: Free Roam Launches with 8-Player Support, Powered by SynthesisVR’s New LBE Community Era

After The Fall: Free Roam launches on SynthesisVR with 8-player free-roam support across PCVR and standalone headsets. After The Fall: Free Roam launches on SynthesisVR with 8-player free-roam support across PCVR and standalone headsets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynthesisVR is proud to announce the global launch of After The Fall: Free Roam, now supporting 8-player free-roam gameplay for the first time ever.This milestone release marks a major step forward for location-based VR, delivering premium, large-scale cooperative gameplay across PCVR and standalone headsets, including PICO and HTC Focus devices. Support for Meta Quest standalone headsets is planned to follow.Working closely with Vertigo Games throughout extensive testing and validation, this release reflects months of optimization, operator-driven feedback, and real-world deployment insights to bring PC-level visual fidelity and gameplay depth to standalone hardware, without compromising performance, immersion, or scale.“This launch proves that high-end, large-scale free-roam VR is no longer limited to tethered systems. It’s a turning point for operators looking to deliver premium multiplayer experiences with more flexibility than ever before.”---Introducing SynthesisVR Community Pages for Free Roam GamesAlongside this launch, SynthesisVR is introducing Community Pages. A new initiative designed specifically for Location-Based Entertainment VR operators, developers, and industry professionals.Starting with:• After The Fall: Free Roam Community Page• Arizona Sunshine Remake: Free Roam Community PageThese pages are built to serve as living knowledge hubs, where operators can:• Access best practices and setup guidance• Learn how other venues are running the experience• Stay informed on updates, optimizations, and roadmap insights• Engage directly with the wider LBE VR ecosystem• Ask support related questions or start a conversationUnlike traditional consumer-focused communities, SynthesisVR Community Pages are purpose-built for professionals, helping operators make informed decisions, improve uptime, and deliver better experiences to guests.This initiative reflects SynthesisVR’s long-standing commitment to not just distributing content, but supporting the businesses that run it.About SynthesisVRSynthesisVR powers the world’s largest location-based VR content and management ecosystem, enabling arcades, FECs, and immersive venues to operate premium PCVR and native standalone experiences with confidence.Beyond content distribution, SynthesisVR provides the operational tools venues need to manage devices, deploy experiences, optimize sessions, and scale free-roam, room-scale, and standalone VR operations globally.SynthesisVR is built by industry veterans with over a decade of hands-on experience in location-based VR.SynthesisVR, together with SpringboardVR, is part of Deploy Reality, a global initiative focused on unifying premium immersive content, platforms, and experiences for the next generation of location-based entertainment.

