Experience Two of the Hottest VR Titles: Now Available Through SynthesisVR

We’re excited to announce that Metro Awakening and Maestro are now available through SynthesisVR!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynthesisVR, a global leader in VR entertainment solutions and commercial licensing, is excited to announce the launch of Metro Awakening and Maestro, now available for commercial licensing to VR entertainment venues worldwide. These premium titles are accessible not only to SynthesisVR’s global network of 700+ locations but to any operator looking to elevate their VR offerings with high-quality, consumer-proven content. These two highly anticipated titles, already well-known among home VR consumers, are now available for commercial licensing, further strengthening SynthesisVR’s reputation as the go-to platform for premium location-based VR content.Metro Awakening delivers an intense and cinematic post-apocalyptic experience set in the Metro universe, developed by Vertigo Games, creators of Arizona Sunshine and After the Fall. Playing as Serdar, a doctor braving the darkness, crippling radiation and deadly threats of the Moscow Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. It invites players into a gripping VR origin story, blending atmospheric horror, survival gameplay, and deep narrative exploration, all crafted for full immersion. As players navigate the haunted subway tunnels of Moscow, they’ll encounter mutated threats, psychological suspense, and a story-driven world that elevates the expectations of free roam and room-scale VR gaming.On the other end of the spectrum, Maestro offers a completely different thrill, putting players center stage as a grand conductor in a fast-paced, rhythm-based VR game. Built for broad appeal, Maestro is a high-energy, musical experience that’s as entertaining to watch as it is to play. With intuitive motion controls and stylish visuals, it brings an accessible, social element to VR arcades, parties, and FECs.With the massive popularity of rhythm-based games like Beat Saber among VR consumers, Maestro offers a fresh and theatrical take on the genre, uniquely suited for location-based entertainment. Instead of slicing blocks, players take center stage as a charismatic orchestra conductor, using full-body movements to guide the music. The result is a visually striking, high-energy experience that’s easy to pick up, fun to watch, and perfect for attracting both new and repeat customers in arcades and FECs.“These two titles show just how diverse and exciting VR entertainment can be,” said A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, Co-Founder of SynthesisVR. “From intense solo storytelling in Metro Awakening to the vibrant, repeat-friendly fun of Maestro, they’re perfect examples of the kind of content we want to empower arcades and operators to deliver.”Both titles are available immediately through SynthesisVR’s content licensing platform, giving operators the flexibility to deploy the content across different hardware setups with ease.With the recent acquisition of SpringboardVR, SynthesisVR now powers a combined network of over 700 VR locations worldwide. Both Metro Awakening and Maestro are available through the SpringboardVR and SynthesisVR platforms, making them easily accessible to operators across our expanded ecosystem.About SynthesisVRBeyond expanding its room-scale content catalog, SynthesisVR is redefining how location-based VR is deployed and managed. The platform provides commercial licensing for hundreds of titles across all major standalone and PCVR headsets, including the Meta Quest, PICO, HTC Focus 3, and HTC Focus Vision, making it one of the most accessible and versatile solutions in the market.SynthesisVR is also the leading platform for Free Roam Arena VR experiences, offering fully automated support for PICO and HTC enterprise device features. Its robust backend enables seamless content distribution, real-time session control, multiplayer synchronization, analytics, and remote system monitoring, making it the platform of choice for VR arcades, family entertainment centers, and multi-station VR arenas around the world.With ongoing innovations in device management, content licensing, and operational tools, SynthesisVR continues to deliver the most complete and scalable solution for commercial VR entertainment.

