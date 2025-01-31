EXPERIENCE THE PATRIOTIC MILITARY MOVIE 'VALIANT ONE' IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE TODAY

VALIANT ONE

STARRING CHASE STOKES and LANA CONDOR

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRIARCLIFF ENTERTAINMENT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MONARCH MEDIA RELEASES CHASE STOKES AND LANA CONDOR'S 'VALIANT ONE' MILITARY MOVIE IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE TODAY. When a small Army team in present-day Korea is unexpectedly under the command of a soldier fighting extraordinary circumstances in director Steve Barnett’s dramatic military thriller VALIANT ONE. Sgt. Brockman (CHASE STOKES, TV’s Outer Banks) and three corporals based at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, are ordered to escort a civilian defense contractor to the North Korean border for a routine assignment to fix surveillance tech. When extreme weather pushes their helicopter past the Demilitarized Zone and they crash in North Korea — mortally wounding their commanding officer (CALLAN MULVEY, The Gray Man, Avengers: Endgame), and with rescue forces unavailable — Brockman, who says he’s “just trained to analyze data,” must make sure he and his fellow solders Selby (LANA CONDOR, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Alita: Battle Angel), Lee (DANIEL JUN, TV’s The Expanse), and Ross JONATHAN WHITESELL (TV’S Riverdale), and the tech specialist Weaver (DESMIN BORGES, TV’s Only Murders in the Building) survive long enough to get out of enemy territory.

Unsure of when they’ll be spotted by the North Korean military, Brockman must use his instincts and inner grit to locate a series of tunnels to provide their only way to escape. As he finds a way through the jungle terrain, and his squad encounters people and situations they never anticipated, Brockman also finds his own way to bravery, camaraderie, and leadership, proving that many times, heroes aren’t born…they’re made.

“The story of VALIANT ONE is loosely inspired by an incident that happened to a high school friend of director Steve Barnett. “There was a guy I knew in high school named Todd, and I ran into him at a high school reunion. I asked how he was, and he said he was a Navy SEAL — in fact, he was a Master Chief with SEAL Team Three. I told him I was a producer obsessed with war movies, the military, and the honor that’s involved with service, and that I’d love to get together for coffee and ask him a bunch of questions.”

“When we did sit down later, Todd told me stories, and I asked if he ever thought he was going to die,” recalls Barnett. “He said, ‘Every mission.’ Then he told me about a time that really looked bad, in which he and another Navy SEAL were escorting a Raytheon tech guy to missile installations in the Demilitarized Zone along the South Korean border. Flying there, they got hit by a monsoon storm and their helicopter turned upside-down. He thought they were dead — then they got blown into the DMZ, on the North Korean border. He said any aircraft flying in the DMZ is basically viewed by North Korea as an act of war. He told me he thought at the time, ‘We’re going to get shot down by surface-to-air missiles, or we’ll crash and die, or, in a worst-case scenario, we’ll be blown all the way into North Korea.’ I asked, ‘What would’ve happened if you’d crashed in North Korea?’ Todd said, ‘We would have been totally screwed.’”

“I thought for a second and said, ‘There’s a movie,’” says Barnett. “Forget about big-screen superheroes — how about a story about regular soldiers and the way they figure out how to survive that scenario?”

With this idea in mind, Barnett then teamed up with co-producer BERNIE GOLDMANN, who had a similar vision for the film . “I wanted to highlight these underdog characters who were ill prepared for battle or survival and were forced to overcome their inexperience to become heroes themselves,” says Goldmann.

Valiant One releases Nationwide into Theaters Today. Get Your Tickets at https://www.valiantonemovie.com/

VALIANT ONE TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.