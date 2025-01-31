Suspect Sought in Wisconsin Avenue Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery of an establishment in Northwest.

On December 21, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at an employee, and demanded money. The suspect then took money from the register and safe and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/O-_9YE39l50

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24197571

