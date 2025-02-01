Netsys-America LLC Announces New G.hn Ethernet Over Coax Products to Deliver High-Speed Connectivity for Home & Business

Netsys Direct unveils NHG-200CKIT & NHG-200C G.hn Ethernet over Coax adapters, offering fast, reliable, and cost-effective connectivity for homes & businesses.

MILLERSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netsys Direct is proud to announce the launch of two cutting-edge G.hn Ethernet over Coax products: the NHG-200CKIT and the NHG-200C Adapter. From apartments to offices or factories, modern connectivity is no longer a luxury. It’s a necessity. These innovative solutions bridge the gap, offering lightning-fast and interruption-free networking that meets the demands of today's applications.The Netsys G.hn 1000Base-T Ethernet Over Coax Kit (NHG-200CKIT) is a comprehensive solution that includes all the necessary components to convert existing coaxial cabling into a high-performance Ethernet network. It offers aggregate speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps and complies with G.hn standards, ensuring consistent and rapid data transmission over distances up to 5,900 feet (1.8 km) in point-to-point configurations.This makes it an excellent choice for upgrading networks without new cabling installations. Say goodbye to the headaches and added costs that usually accompany network upgrades — this kit's plug-and-play design is a breeze to install, requiring zero setups or fuss.The Netsys G.hn 1000Base-T Ethernet Over Coax Adapter (NHG-200C) is a powerful solution for expanding or enhancing existing Ethernet Over Coax setups. It requires a minimum of two units for operation and supports up to 16 units in a point-to-multipoint configuration.Featuring the same impressive 1.7 Gbps speed, this adapter offers plug-and-play functionality, making it easy to set up and integrate into any network. Its compact design and robust performance make it ideal for optimizing connectivity in homes, offices, or challenging industrial environments.Both products are engineered with Netsys Direct's commitment to reliability and user-friendliness. The key difference between the Netsys G.hn 1000Base-T Ethernet Over Coax Kit (NHG-200CKIT) and the Adapter (NHG-200C) lies in their use cases. The NHG-200CKIT is a complete kit with all the components necessary to create a new point-to-point Ethernet over coax network. This feature makes it ideal for full system installations in either home or business.In contrast, the NHG-200C is intended for users seeking to expand an existing setup or wanting to create a new point-to-multipoint Ethernet over coax network. With its capabilities and scalability, it’s designed to efficiently meet the demands of modern networks.Data integrity, signal strength, and global connectivity: coaxial networks have made significant strides in all three areas, enabling users to tap into secure, high-quality connections from virtually anywhere. To bypass interference, encryption kicks in, and signals get boosted for long-distance travel.Why Choose G.hn Technology?G.hn technology offers a powerful, standardized solution for high-speed networking over existing wiring, such as coaxial cables. With an impressive 1.7 Gbps aggregate bandwidth, it significantly improves over previous Ethernet Over Coax technologies. This enhanced performance allows users to enjoy faster data transfer speeds, lower latency, and increased network reliability, even in complex environments.Thanks to this clever approach, connectivity gets a boost without the major expense of rewiring projects, saving time and money. The 1.7 Gbps capability ensures smooth streaming, efficient data transfers, and dependable connectivity for demanding applications, making it ideal for residential and commercial use.Stay ahead of the curve no matter where life takes you with these products, designed to deliver high-speed connections you can count on. From streaming high-definition content in homes to supporting data-intensive business applications, the NHG-200CKIT and NHG-200C Adapter delivers exceptional performance and flexibility.About Netys Direct: Founded in 2003, Netsys Direct specializes in developing reliable networking solutions for diverse applications. They offer an extensive range of products designed to meet the connectivity needs of homes, businesses, and industrial sites. Every product is rigorously tested to ensure durability and performance, supported by an ISO-9001 certification that underscores the company’s dedication to excellence.For more information about the NHG-200CKIT and NHG-200C Adapter, visit www.netsys-direct.com or contact Netsys Direct using the details below.Contact Information:Name: Netsys-America, LLCPhone Number: 1-877-638-7971Email: info@netsys-america.comWebsite: www.netsys-direct.com Address: 8338 Veterans Highway, Suite 205A, Millersville, MD 21108, USA

