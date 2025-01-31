Vaping rates falling among young Australians

As students around the country return to school for the new year, promising new data shows vape use among young Australians has significantly reduced thanks to Australia’s world leading vaping laws.

The latest statistics from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) found 2024 vaping rates among 15 to 29-year-olds reduced by around a third when compared to 2023.

Vaping rates among the 30 to 59 age group also dropped by around half, while overall, vaping rates for people aged 15 and above were reduced by more than a third.

Vaping rates by age 2023 2024 Difference 15-29 15.1% 10.8% - 4.3 or 28% 30-59 6.7% 3.6% - 3.1 or 46% 15+ 6.7% 4.3% - 2.4 or 36%

It comes as suspensions relating to vaping at South Australian schools has dropped by a staggering 50 per cent. In Term 1 of 2023 there were 388 suspensions compared to 186 in Term 1 of 2024. A trend of greater than 50 per cent has continued throughout terms 2 and 3 of 2024 compared to 2023.

The latest research from the Cancer Council’s Generation Vape study, also shows the number of young people aged 14 to 17 who vape is in decline.

This data showed the largest proportion of ‘never-vapers’ since the Generation Vape study began in 2022, with 85 per cent of people aged 14 to 17 reporting they had never vaped.

The proportion of young people who have never smoked is also at its highest rate at almost 94 per cent.

Young people are more aware than ever before of the dangers of vaping, with 82 per cent recognising that vapes are unsafe and 87 per cent agreeing vaping can be addictive.

These early results are supported by ongoing compliance and enforcement activity to enforce the government’s vaping reforms by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (the TGA), the Australian Border Force (ABF) and state and territory authorities. Since 1 January 2024, the TGA and ABF have seized more than seven million vaping products from illegal operators.

The TGA is working closely with state and territory agencies to address the unlawful supply of vaping goods and in a joint enforcement operation between the TGA and South Australian Consumer and Business Services in December 2024, more than 60 retail businesses were investigated and infringement notices totalling more than $150,000 were issued to eight businesses.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has also introduced among the toughest penalties of any state or territory in the nation against the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco, with fines of up to $1.5 million for those caught selling.

South Australia also yesterday became the first state in the nation to ban highly addictive nicotine pouches under new legislation as part of the Malinauskas Government’s crackdown on the illegal tobacco and vape market.

Nicotine pouches – which are sold as an alternative to vapes and tobacco – are now subject to the same controls as illicit tobacco and e-cigarette products in South Australia. The Government is taking preventive action early to stop the next dangerous nicotine trend from taking hold in our community.

Anyone requiring support to quit smoking or vaping is encouraged to reach out to a health professional or call the Quitline on 137848 (13QUIT).

Quotes

Attributable to Minister Butler:

“These latest data shows the Albanese Government’s vaping reforms are working to prevent a new generation from becoming addicted to nicotine.

“We will continue to investigate and penalise those who are not complying with our vaping laws to ensure vapes and vaping products do not end up in the hands of our young people.

“These results show Australia’s world leading reforms are working to stamp out vaping and smoking, and helping Australians to live healthier lives.”

Attributable to Minister Picton:

“It’s fantastic that our reforms are helping to stop young people becoming hooked on vapes.

“Vapes are full of highly-addictive nicotine and nasty chemicals. Parents have told me about the terrible effects of their children getting addicted, including problems sleeping, difficulty concentrating at school and lack of appetite, with kids even resorting to hiding vapes under their pillows at night.

“This is why our Government, working with the Albanese Government, has been so focused on educating the next generation and cracking down on the criminals who target our kids with these awful products.

“The only thing we should be putting in our lungs is air and we are glad that important health message is reaching young South Australians.”

Attributable to Minister Boyer:

“The Malinauskas Labor Government led a national strategy when it came to responding to vaping in schools with South Australia adopting the first Vaping Action Plan for Schools in 2022. This included fact sheets for students, parents and families as well as access to new Curriculum Planning and Implementation Resources and funded vaping education programs. This was further strengthen by legislative change here in SA.

“It was critical that we were proactive in addressing this issue and that we responded to get ahead of the curve with the best resources and education in a preventative manner. These results today show that was absolutely the right thing to do.

“The best approach to addressing this issue is to educate young people on the health impacts of vaping so they can make informed decisions – it’s important that young people know what vaping does to their health.”

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive Marina Bowshall:

“The uptake of vaping among young people is extremely concerning and while it is pleasing to see rates have reduced, it is critical we remain proactive in addressing this issue in the community.

“We are working with the Department of Education on an education campaign, resources, and staff training as part of a comprehensive strategy to stamp out smoking and vaping among young people or prevent them from taking it up in the first place.

“We also continue to introduce new initiatives to reduce the availability of dangerous products including illegal vapes.”