Take Action Against Teesta Setalvad and ‘CJP’ for Harassing Hindus with False Complaints !

Representatives of Hindu Organizations who filed complaint to Mumbai’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order)

Mumbai – The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded strict legal action against Teesta Setalvad and her organization, ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’ (CJP), for allegedly misusing police mechanisms to file false complaints against Hindu organizations, pro-Hindu leaders, and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. A complaint was submitted in this regard to Mumbai’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mr. Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

Present at the time of the complaint were Mr. Balwant Pathak, Mumbai District Coordinator of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Mr. Subhash Ahir, President of the Bhumiputra Social Organization, Mr. Vinayak Shinde, Founder and President of the Manav Seva Pratishthan, Mr. Sandeep Tulsakar, a member of Shri Parshuram Tapovan Ashram (Vasai), Mr. Vilas Nikam, Organizer of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, Mrs. Snehal Gurav from the Ranragini branch, and Adv. Anish Paralkar from the ‘Rashtrabhakt Adhivakya Samiti.’

Suspicion of Anti-Hindu Conspiracy Behind ‘CJP’s’ Actions : A series of false complaints are being filed against pro-Hindu organizations and leaders, creating social unrest. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded an investigation into whether national or international funding is being received for these activities and whether there is any conspiracy involving the ‘Deep state’ and ‘urban Naxalism’ against the nation and Hindus.

Serious Allegations Against Teesta Setalvad : Teesta Setalvad and her organization have previously been accused of making false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting false evidence in court, manipulating witnesses for false testimony, financial mismanagement, and misappropriation of foreign funds.

Harassment of Hindus with False Complaints : The fundamental rights of Hindu organizations, including their freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, are being violated. The activities of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have never caused any law-and-order issues.

Copies of the complaint have also been sent to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Home Secretary, and the Senior Police Inspector of the Mahim Police Station. Strict action should be taken against Teesta Setalvad and ‘CJP’ for lodging false complaints against Hindu organizations and creating social discord.