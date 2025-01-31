MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Partners with The Child Unplugged to Launch “Coffee & Catch-Ups” for New Mothers

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is proud to announce a new collaboration with The Child Unplugged (formerly Mumz & Munchkinz), introducing “Coffee & Catch-Ups”, a weekly event designed for new mothers and theirbabies.Launching this Monday, this relaxed and informal gathering will take place every Monday from 9am to 12pm outside on the shaded terrace, offering stunning Palm views and a welcoming environment for mothers to connect and unwind.For only AED 65, payable at the event, mothers can enjoy a morning of meaningful conversation while their little ones engage in interactive floor play. The fee includes a complimentary tea or coffee and a fresh croissant from the hotel, ensuring a cozy and enjoyable experience.The thoughtfully curated play setup features ten themed baskets filled with engaging toys such as shakers, musical instruments and sensory scarves - offering a simple, enjoyable way for mothers to bond with their babies. Unlike traditional sensory sessions, this initiative embraces a more natural, unstructured approach to play, allowing both mothers and babies to socialise in a stress-free setting.To ensure a seamless experience, a member of The Child Unplugged team will be onsite to greet parents, alongside a professional nursing agency providing additional support for mothers. Complimentary valet parking is available at the hotel.“At MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, we are dedicated to fostering wellness and meaningful connections. This collaboration with The Child Unplugged aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating spaces where mothers can feel supported, relaxed and part of a like- minded community,” said Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai.Hannah Pierce, Founder and CEO of The Child Unplugged, added: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Coffee & Catch-Ups’ to life in partnership with MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai. Our goal is to offer mothers a warm and welcoming space where they can meet, share experiences and simply enjoy quality time with their little ones in a natural, unpressured way.”The first “Coffee & Catch-Ups” session kicks off this Monday 3 February 2025, and all mothers with newborns and babies are welcome to join.For more information, please visit www.thechildunplugged.com or visit the Child Unplugged instagram page @thechildunplugged or the hotels instagram page @theretreatpalmdubai.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on theiconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate andrelax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat PalmDubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxuriousaccommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram@theretreatpalmdubai.About The Child UnpluggedThe Child Unplugged (formerly Mumz & Munchkinz) is a community-driven initiativededicated to fostering natural, unstructured play and meaningful connections betweenparents and their young children. Founded by Hannah Pierce, the concept is built on thebelief that early childhood experiences should be simple, engaging and free fromunnecessary stimulation.Through thoughtfully designed play setups, interactive events and a supportive environment,The Child Unplugged encourages parents to connect with their little ones in a relaxed andmindful way. With a focus on community, connection and confidence-building for bothparents and children, the initiative offers a refreshing, back-to-basics approach to earlydevelopment - reminding families that sometimes, the simplest moments create the mostlasting memories.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around theworld, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating storiesare lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy aunique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomesit, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautifulexperiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses,and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leavewith an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new uniqueexperience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the MunicipalLiverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney inAustralia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGalleryCollection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 propertiesthroughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless –a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services andexperiences.mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.