Naila Kiani Honoured with Pakistan’s Youth Excellence Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Naila Kiani, a UAE-based Pakistani mountaineer and endurance athlete, has been awarded the prestigious Youth Excellence Award by the Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan in recognition of her extraordinary
achievements in high-altitude mountaineering.
The award was presented during a ceremony on Tuesday evening in Islamabad, Pakistan
honoring individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.
As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister also launched Spark Magazine, a new initiative
under Pakistan’s youth program designed to highlight talent, foster innovation and inspire the
next generation. Naila Kiani features on the front cover of the magazine’s inaugural edition
under the title “Scaling Peaks and Defying Limits.”
Expressing her gratitude, Naila Kiani said: “Receiving the Youth Excellence Award and being
featured on the cover of Spark Magazine is an immense honor. As a Pakistani athlete, I
hope my journey inspires young dreamers to break barriers and chase their goals with
passion and determination. I am proud to represent Pakistan on the world’s highest peaks
and to be part of this incredible initiative that celebrates the country’s emerging talent.”
Naila Kiani has already summited 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks, with her sights set on
completing all of them this year - an achievement that would place her among the world’s
elite mountaineers. Her relentless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire adventurers
worldwide, proving that no summit is too high to conquer.
For media enquiries, interviews or further information, please contact:
Name: Gemma L'Appanna
Email: gemma@latelierco.com
Phone: +971 555163914
About Naila Kiani:
Naila Kiani is a UAE-based Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer, endurance athlete, and
aerospace engineer, known for making history in the world of mountaineering. A mother of
two and a former banker, she became the first Pakistani woman to summit six of the world’s
8,000-meter peaks, including K2, Everest, and Annapurna. To date, she has completed 11 of the 14 highest peaks in the world, with her sights set on completing the full list this year—a
feat that would place her among the world’s most elite climbers.
Beyond mountaineering, Naila is a passionate advocate for women in adventure sports,
inspiring a new generation of Pakistanis to push their limits and defy societal norms. She
gained public attention after her wedding photos at K2 Base Camp went viral, marking the
start of her mountaineering journey. Since then, she has become a national icon, recognized
for her resilience, determination, and trailblazing achievements in extreme sports.
Images and videos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1z22_egC5pgu78yWB9E_2v7jnErIjbLgT?usp=sharing
PR Contact:
Name: Gemma L'Appanna
Email: gemma@latelierco.com
Phone: +971 555163914
Gemma LAppanna
achievements in high-altitude mountaineering.
The award was presented during a ceremony on Tuesday evening in Islamabad, Pakistan
honoring individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.
As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister also launched Spark Magazine, a new initiative
under Pakistan’s youth program designed to highlight talent, foster innovation and inspire the
next generation. Naila Kiani features on the front cover of the magazine’s inaugural edition
under the title “Scaling Peaks and Defying Limits.”
Expressing her gratitude, Naila Kiani said: “Receiving the Youth Excellence Award and being
featured on the cover of Spark Magazine is an immense honor. As a Pakistani athlete, I
hope my journey inspires young dreamers to break barriers and chase their goals with
passion and determination. I am proud to represent Pakistan on the world’s highest peaks
and to be part of this incredible initiative that celebrates the country’s emerging talent.”
Naila Kiani has already summited 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks, with her sights set on
completing all of them this year - an achievement that would place her among the world’s
elite mountaineers. Her relentless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire adventurers
worldwide, proving that no summit is too high to conquer.
For media enquiries, interviews or further information, please contact:
Name: Gemma L'Appanna
Email: gemma@latelierco.com
Phone: +971 555163914
About Naila Kiani:
Naila Kiani is a UAE-based Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer, endurance athlete, and
aerospace engineer, known for making history in the world of mountaineering. A mother of
two and a former banker, she became the first Pakistani woman to summit six of the world’s
8,000-meter peaks, including K2, Everest, and Annapurna. To date, she has completed 11 of the 14 highest peaks in the world, with her sights set on completing the full list this year—a
feat that would place her among the world’s most elite climbers.
Beyond mountaineering, Naila is a passionate advocate for women in adventure sports,
inspiring a new generation of Pakistanis to push their limits and defy societal norms. She
gained public attention after her wedding photos at K2 Base Camp went viral, marking the
start of her mountaineering journey. Since then, she has become a national icon, recognized
for her resilience, determination, and trailblazing achievements in extreme sports.
Images and videos:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1z22_egC5pgu78yWB9E_2v7jnErIjbLgT?usp=sharing
PR Contact:
Name: Gemma L'Appanna
Email: gemma@latelierco.com
Phone: +971 555163914
Gemma LAppanna
L'Atelier Consulting
+ +971 55 516 3914
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.