Arabian Warrior Triple Event Series Concludes at Half Moon Beach collaborating with The Saudi Sports for All Federation

Arabian Warrior

DAMMAM, DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arabian Warrior, the premier Middle Eastern obstacle course race (OCR) series, in collaboration with the Saudi Sports For All (SFA) conclude its Triple Event Series at the stunning Half Moon Beach in Dammam on February 15, 2025. Following successful events in Jeddah in December 2024 and Riyadh in January 2025, the grand finale promises an adrenaline-fueled experience for fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

The event offers a variety of race distances to suit participants of all abilities, including 5km, 10km, 20km, and 50km courses. A 1.6km race for children is also available, designed to inspire the next generation of warriors. Schools and their students can attend free of charge, further fostering inclusivity and encouraging youth participation.

Since its inception in 2022, Arabian Warrior has drawn thousands of participants, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s growing enthusiasm for fitness, adventure, and community engagement. This series partners with the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) who is committed to delivering world-class events and showcasing the growing enthusiasm for fitness and adventure in the Kingdom.

Half Moon Beach in Dammam offers the perfect backdrop for the finale, with its picturesque crescent shape, crystal-clear waters, and sandy shores. Widely regarded as one of the top destinations in Dammam, the beach provides an ideal setting for participants and spectators alike. Beyond the race, attendees can enjoy the beach’s natural beauty, family-friendly atmosphere, and a variety of recreational activities.

Excitingly, Arabian Warrior is planning a special event in AlUla this April. While details are still under wraps, this unique event promises to elevate the Arabian Warrior experience to new heights. Keep an eye on their social media for updates: @wearearabianwarrior.

For more information and to register for the Arabian Warrior series visit www.arabianwarrior.me or email warrior@arabianwarrior.me.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.