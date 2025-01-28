Desert Vipers and JA The Resort Join Forces to Champion Sustainability and Hospitality in Cricket

Photo by DV Player Wanindu Hasaranga

● Partnership between DP World ILT20 cricket team, Desert Vipers, and JA The Resort to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.

● Desert Vipers became the first professional cricket team to sign the Sports for Nature Framework, a global movement for environmental action in sports backed by entities including the United Nations Environment Programme and the International Olympic Committee.

● Wanindu Hasaranga, Desert Vipers' star player and avid wildlife photographer, celebrates his 300 T20 wickets milestone while highlighting his passion for the natural world to students from Jebel Ali School.

– The Desert Vipers, a DP World ILT20 cricket team, are proud to announce their partnership with JA The Resort, the jewel in the crown in the JA Resort & Hotels portfolio; a collaboration that highlights their shared commitment to sustainability, environmental conservation, and community engagement.

As part of this agreement, JA The Resort becomes a partner to the Desert Vipers for the third season of DP World ILT20 and beyond. This collaboration is a natural fit, given JA The Resort’s holistic approach to sustainability. The renowned JA The Resort has led the way in implementing sustainable practices, reducing its carbon footprint, and actively engaging its employees, guests, and the local community in these efforts.

This partnership introduces new sustainability initiatives, including the JA The Resort’s and Jebel Ali School's “BioBlitz” event. Held on the JA The Resort the event brought together 39 families, students, community members, Desert Vipers players and environmentalists to explore and document the area’s biodiversity. The event successfully identified 100 species and made 304 wildlife observations, fostering a greater understanding of local ecosystems and promoting conservation. Such events reflect the shared vision of both JA The Resort and Desert Vipers to make a meaningful environmental impact while inspiring future generations to take action for nature and biodiversity.

A key element of this partnership is the Desert Vipers' commitment to the Sports for Nature Framework. This initiative, launched by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), International Olympic Committee (IOC), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), and Dona Bertarelli Philanthropy, aims to deliver transformative action for nature in sports by 2030 and beyond. As the first professional cricket team to sign this groundbreaking initiative, the Desert Vipers are setting a global benchmark for environmental stewardship within the sports community.

“Desert Vipers launched their franchise putting sustainability at the core of their brand values, operations, and partnerships. They are also our first cricket organization and first sports team from the Middle East to join the Framework. I know the Desert Vipers will be a great addition to our Sports for Nature signatory community, and hopefully will serve as an ambassador to the cricket community to educate and inspire action for nature.” Meredith McCurdy, Programme Leader, Sports for Nature. International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

This commitment resonates deeply with player Wanindu Hasaranga, the Desert Vipers’ star all-rounder. An avid wildlife photographer, Hasaranga shares the team’s passion for nature and conservation. Ahead of achieving his milestone of 300 T20 wickets in Desert Vipers’ crushing defeat of Sharjah Warriors in last week’s DP World ILT20 fixture, Hasaranga showcased his photography of leopards in his home country, Sri Lanka, to students from Jebel Ali School ahead of the results of the BioBlitz being unveiled. It came as no surprise to those present that the impressive student sustainability leaders emerged victorious in the final analysis.

All turf sport has an intimate connection to nature and the outdoors, meaning that environmental stewardship will form an important strand of the Desert Vipers’ future sustainability strategy. Grass is key for carbon sequestration, supports biodiversity, provides natural habitats, and creates cleaner air. In turn, physical exercise is part and parcel of human health and wellness. In this way, the Desert Vipers believe that sport is dependent upon and connected to nature and recognizes its importance in safeguarding the future of cricket.

