Inspired by International Women’s Day, The Desert Vipers Lead Dubai’s Schools Girls Cricket Revolution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by International Women’s Day, the Desert Vipers, together with their logistics partner Sportz Journey, announce the upcoming R66T DUBAI CUP 2025 and development of girls’ cricket in Dubai. This international tournament, set for April 2025 at The Sevens Stadium, will host girl’s teams from across the globe, bringing together young athletes at world-class facilities for an unforgettable cricketing experience.

The tournament will feature diverse teams including South Island representatives from New Zealand, North Jersey girls from the USA, introducing women’s cricket for the first time, and debut participants from the Oman Cricket Academy.

The tournament will see the inspiring return of the Desert Vipers Girls, the defending champions who triumphed in the inaugural R66T Cup in April 2024 by overcoming teams from New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Their victory not only set a high benchmark but also ignited passion for cricket among young female players in Dubai.

Beyond their on-field success, the Desert Vipers have been instrumental in nurturing grassroots talent, playing a pivotal role in establishing a dynamic girls’ cricket program at GEMS Winchester School, where over 20 girls train each week, and partnering with Uptown International School to further promote the sport.

THE R66T DUBAI CUP 2025 represents more than just a tournament, it is a milestone in the evolution of girls’ cricket in Dubai. The event will be held at The Sevens Stadium and is organized by Inspire Sports and R66T Academy from the UK, with logistics and event operations provided by the Desert Vipers’ partner and on-ground experts Sportz Journey, a premier sports tours operator renowned for delivering high-quality sporting experiences and travel opportunities throughout the UAE. This partnership exemplifies a comprehensive vision that extends well beyond tournament logistics to include talent development and community engagement.

The Root Cup event is supported by Jack Luffman, Head of Development for the Desert Vipers, in collaboration with former Lancashire and Leicestershire professional Arron Lilley and former UAE Ladies captain Chaya Mughal, who together oversee the squads and drive strategic growth.

Although entries for the event are now full, the Desert Vipers continue to welcome interest from schools and aspiring players eager to join their extensive schools’ programme. This initiative provides fixtures for boys and girls of all secondary ages throughout the year, ensuring that emerging talent has ample opportunity to flourish.

For more details on the tournament, community initiatives, and opportunities to get involved, please get in touch with Head of Development for the Desert Vipers, Jack Luffman – jack@thedesertvipers.com.

