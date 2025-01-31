Children’s Harbor Announces Fourth Annual Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo Happening on March 21, 2025

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a collaborative commitment to advancing opportunities, success, and the overall health of local youth, Memorial Healthcare System will host the Fourth Annual Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo on Friday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Harbor’s main campus, 19410 SW 58th Place, Pembroke Pines, FL 33332. Twenty-four teens residing at Children’s Harbor will have the opportunity to explore various career paths and develop personalized plans for their futures, supported by year-round recruitment efforts designed to help them discover their passions and purpose.

Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families in our community while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults. Its main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Events like the Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo are part of the nonprofit's core mission.

“Children's Harbor is committed to offering resources that foster healing, support, and hope for our teens and families," said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor. "We're incredibly thankful for partners like Memorial Healthcare System for their ongoing support at Children's Harbor and for making this career fair possible. Their backing amplifies our reach and exposes the teens to diverse career paths and opportunities they may not have otherwise considered. The Memorial Healthcare Career Day Expo will help build confidence, foster ambition, and open doors to a brighter future by connecting our teens with mentors and potential employers.”

This initiative with Memorial Healthcare will culminate in an event where young adults from Children’s Harbor can connect with local leaders and industry professionals to advance their career exploration. Over 30 local officials and small business owners across Broward County will participate in the Fourth Annual Memorial Healthcare Career Day and Expo and teens will select the industry that most interests them at the event’s conclusion. In the weeks following, Children’s Harbor will coordinate a "Take Our Child to Work Day" with their chosen industry to further deepen their understanding of their field of interest.

Memorial Healthcare System is a public, nonprofit hospital system that provides healthcare services to South Florida residents. To learn more about Memorial Healthcare System please visit https://www.mhs.net/.

To sign up your business for the career expo, please visit https://childrensharbor.org/events/the-memorial-healthcare-career-day-expo/.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

