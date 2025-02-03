David Soares of Zyxel Networks Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs List

Zyxel Networks logo David Soares, Zyxel Networks VP Channel Sales and Marketing North America

The CRN Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

David’s philosophy and dedication to delivering good margins and support to our channel partners has established Zyxel as a valued partner.” — Gordon Yang, President at Zyxel Networks

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has named David Soares, Zyxel Networks Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America, to the prestigious 2025 CRNChannel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.With more than 30 years of experience as a senior business executive in the information technology industry, Soares is responsible for driving the awareness and growth of Zyxel Networks’ channel business among small- and medium-sized businesses and service providers in North America. In addition to maintaining channel integrity and strong margins for Zyxel’s reseller and service provider partners through the Zyxel Authorized Partner Program last year, Soares launched a successful initiative to help partners improve their firewall sales and expanded the company’s channel distribution into new parts of the Canadian market.“We’re proud that CRN has again recognized David as one of the top channel executives in the industry,” stated Gordon Yang, President at Zyxel Networks. “David’s personal philosophy and dedication to delivering good margins and extraordinary support to our channel partners has established Zyxel as a valued partner that enables resellers and service providers to grow their businesses and increase their revenues.”The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRNMagazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs For more information about Zyxel, its connectivity solutions, and the Zyxel Authorized Partner Program, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.About Zyxel:Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.About The Channel Company:The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.###

