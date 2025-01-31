New LA County presiding judge pledges innovation, transparency

(Subscription required) Delivering the county's first State of the Court speech on Tuesday, Tapia outlined plans to increase public trust in the court through community polling, expanded remote access and a mobile unit to connect judges and court staff to the public, among other initiatives

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.