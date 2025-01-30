Lower U.S. and N.C. Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Victims of Potomac Plane Crash

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags on state facilities to fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, January 31 in tribute to the victims who died Wednesday night in the crash between an American Airline flight and Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac River.

The plane was carrying 64 people, including four Charlotte-based flight crew members; three additional people were aboard the U.S. Army Blackhawk. The flight from Whichita was in the process of landing at the Ronald Reagan National Airport when it collided with the helicpoter.

Statement from Governor Stein

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost loved ones in the tragic DCA plane crash. Anna and I are praying for all involved — including the families of the Charlotte-based crew members."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

