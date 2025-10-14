Wear Purple, Oct. 16, to Increase Awareness About Domestic Violence

Governor Josh Stein declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help draw attention to the millions of victims and survivors of domestic abuse each year.

“Every North Carolinian deserves to be safe and live without fear of violence, especially in their own home,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month as we work together to support survivors and prevent these heinous crimes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. This equates to more than 12 million people over the course of a single year.

On Thursday, October 16, North Carolinians are encouraged to help spread awareness by wearing purple and sharing images across social media using #WearPurpleDay. Purple is the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, representing courage, peace, and dedication to ending violence which often includes physical, mental, sexual, emotional and/or financial abuse.

“Domestic violence impacts the core of our communities. Yes, the stats are startling,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “But behind every number is someone’s friend, daughter, son, coworker or neighbor. We must work together to educate communities on the potential warning signs and continue to support and comfort survivors and grieving families.”

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2023 there were at least 73 homicides in North Carolina that were a direct result of domestic violence including 23 victims whose perpetrators died by suicide.

The NC Department of Administration’s Division for Women and Youth provides funding to 104 domestic violence programs in 97 North Carolina counties. These programs offer shelter, counseling, 24-hour crisis lines, transportation, and court and advocacy services. More than 55,000 adults and children received domestic violence services both remotely and in-person and over 90,000 crisis calls and chats were received from individuals seeking domestic violence assistance from those DOA-funded programs during fiscal year 2023-24.

About NCDOA and the Division for Women and Youth

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Division for Women and Youth mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women.