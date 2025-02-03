Areté Living Acquires 5 Oregon Senior Living Communities

Areté Living, a senior living development and management organization, acquired five new senior living communities in Oregon as of February 1, 2025.

Together with our dedicated team, we look forward to extending our legacy of excellence in senior living as we honor our mission to enhance the life of every person we serve.” — Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Areté Living , a senior living development and management organization, acquired five new senior living communities in Oregon as of February 1, 2025.The new buildings include:• Aspen Ridge Memory Care• Aspen Ridge Retirement Community• Gilman Grove (formerly The Lodge at Vista View)• Grande Ronde Retirement Residence• The Oaks at LebanonAreté Living was founded in Oregon with a portfolio encompassing senior living communities across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. This company was a division of Avamere until 2022, when leadership announced its spinoff and new brand as Areté Living. With these five new properties, the organization now supports 31 senior living communities across six states.This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic growth initiatives.“We are enthusiastic about this expansion in Oregon,” stated Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living. “We are committed to providing high-quality care and fostering an environment of inclusivity and belonging. Together with our dedicated team, we look forward to extending our legacy of excellence in senior living as we honor our mission to enhance the life of every person we serve.”These communities are welcomed into an award-winning organization. Areté Living’s communities have earned notable recognition for high-quality care through the annual quality awards by the American Health Care Association and the National Association for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).Areté Living was also recently recognized for its outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging with the inaugural Prism Awards . Areté Living received the Social Stewardship Award and Kenny Dew, Area Finance Manager and Chair of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Council, earned the DEIB Champion Award.This public recognition is valuable to the team, as both awards align with two of their core values: “quality that is obvious” and “a culture of respect, belonging, and celebration of diversity.”To ensure a positive experience for everyone involved, Areté Living leadership is supporting residents, families, and employees through the transition. Leadership has already visited all five communities to host town halls.The team looks forward to the rest of 2025 and beyond as they work to enhance lives and create an active, engaging retirement experience for seniors.For more information, email info@ areteliving.com ABOUT ARETÉ LIVINGAreté Living is a senior living development and management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across six states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.