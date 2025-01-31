Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa Achieves Prestigious Green Globe Certification

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is proud to announce its achievement of the esteemed Green Globe Certification.

Our Green Globe Certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.” — Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is proud to announce its achievement of the esteemed Green Globe Certification , underscoring its dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This milestone reflects the resort's ongoing commitment to harmonize with the natural beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll while creating meaningful guest experiences that promote environmental awareness.Green Globe, the leading global certification program for the travel and tourism industry, evaluates organizations against 44 certification criteria and more than 380 compliance indicators. These rigorous standards ensure certified properties meet the highest international benchmarks for economic, social, and environmental sustainability.Le Méridien Maldives seamlessly integrates eco-conscious practices across its operations, offering guests unique opportunities to engage with the environment. At the Marine Conservation Hub, guests can immerse themselves in marine conservation initiatives and experience meaningful travel through the ‘Marine Master’ immersive program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy. Led by the resident marine biologist, the program offers a range of hands-on conservation modules, including Reef Explorer, Turtle Quest, and Build A Coral Reef. Guests can deepen their understanding of the Maldives’ delicate ecosystems while actively contributing to marine conservation. For young guests, the Kids Hub provides environmental education programs that cultivate a deeper appreciation for the natural world.A standout feature of the resort's sustainability efforts is its 430 sqm hydroponic greenhouse, one of the largest in the Maldives. Producing 30 kilograms of pesticide-free vegetables daily, the greenhouse employs recycled rainwater and innovative farming techniques. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table dining at The Harvest Table or immerse themselves in the Family Foraging program, which offers interactive culinary experiences and educational activities that deepen connections to sustainable living.Energy efficiency and resource conservation are central to the resort’s sustainability commitment. With solar power installations generating 548 kWp, the resort achieves a 20% annual reduction in diesel consumption. Water-saving initiatives, including tap aerators and wastewater recycling for landscaping, further support the resort's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.The resort is also committed to preserving native vegetation, mangrove ecosystems, and coral reefs, safeguarding these vital habitats for the future. Its onsite bottling plant eliminates the need for 225,000 plastic bottles each year, while eco-composting systems convert organic waste into nutrient-rich fertilizer, promoting a circular approach to resource management.“Our Green Globe Certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty,” said Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. “By embedding eco-friendly practices into our guest experiences, we aim to inspire meaningful connections with the environment while safeguarding it for future generations.”Nestled on the natural private island of Thilamaafushi in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a serene sanctuary where timeless European elegance meets the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort features overwater and beach villas, diverse dining options, immersive cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities. With a strong commitment to sustainability and a focus on creating meaningful guest connections, the resort offers an unparalleled escape that celebrates both the environment and the art of travel.For more information about Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or click here to learn more about its Sustainability Programme.About Le Méridien Maldives Resort & SpaLe Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is an idyllic escape situated on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort is a Five Star eco-conscious sanctuary boasting 134 villas with breathtaking views, abundant with lush flora and fauna, all surrounded by a glistening lagoon with a 1 km long coral reef teeming with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of Savouring the good life. Cultural and lifestyle programmes celebrate the art of travel and the essence of the destination, while four restaurants and two bars provide a variety of culinary experiences to awaken your senses and encourage you to linger longer. Connect with Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Facebook (@lemeridienmaldives) and Instagram (@lemeridienmaldives) and visit lemeridien-maldives.com.About Le MéridienHotels & ResortsBorn in 1960’s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 115 hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien’s engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. For more information, please visit www.lemeridien.com , and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.Media ContactCoumba SèneDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsLe Méridien Maldives Resort & Spacoumba.sene@lemeridien.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.