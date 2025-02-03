Human Touch® Wins Four Platinum ADEX Awards for Design Excellence

Altwork Signature Station, Super Novo X, Super Novo 2.0, and Reveal Ottoman Massager Recognized for Ingenuity and Aesthetic Achievement

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a global leader in high-performance massage chairs and wellness solutions, has been honored with four Platinum ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence) Awards for 2025, recognizing outstanding product innovation, functionality, and design.The award-winning products include:The Altwork Signature Station redefines workspace ergonomics with its ability to transition between sitting, standing, and zero-gravity positions. Its sleek, modern design incorporates customizable workspace controls and a magnetic desk surface, combining functionality with innovative comfort.Super Novo XThe Super Novo X combines advanced engineering and luxurious design to deliver an immersive full-body massage experience. Its cocoon-like form, featuring DuoSync™ technology and Virtual Therapistvoice control, offers precision and personalization. With a sleek space-saving form, customizable finishes, and signature teardrop doors, it complements any environment.Super Novo 2.0Designed with both style and performance in mind, the Super Novo 2.0 features an advanced 3D massage system that spans from the spine to the thighs. Programs like Meditation and Yoga Studio enhance relaxation and muscle recovery, while its streamlined, contemporary design elevates any space.Reveal Ottoman MassagerThe Reveal Ottoman Massager transforms from a stylish ottoman into a powerful foot massager with reflexology-inspired rollers, customizable air compression, and heat settings. Its dual-purpose design integrates seamlessly into living spaces, offering both therapeutic benefits and aesthetic versatility.Additionally, the Altwork Signature Station was named a Best of 2024 Design Journal honoree, further reinforcing its impact on workspace ergonomics and user comfort.“Year after year, Human Touch impresses our committee with its forward-thinking approach and sophisticated designs,” said Jay Chakraborty, ADEX President. "As the largest awards program in the design industry, ADEX is proud to recognize Human Touch’s ongoing commitment to excellence, with the brand earning accolades since 2014."“For over 45 years, Human Touch has been a leader in wellness technology, blending advanced engineering with thoughtful craftsmanship to elevate everyday well-being,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. “These prestigious awards reaffirm our dedication to creating products that not only improve relaxation and recovery but also seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles.”For more information about Human Touch and its award-winning products, visit www.humantouch.com About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com About ADEX AwardsThe ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence) program is one of the most prominent design recognition platforms in the architecture and design industry. Established in 1995, ADEX honors outstanding innovation, sustainability, and design quality in areas such as interior design, architecture, and product design. The program is supported by a global advisory board of over 2,400 industry professionals, ensuring a rigorous evaluation process that upholds the highest standards of design excellence.

