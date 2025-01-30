Final Judgment Ordered in Robeson Nuisance Case

After prolonged and continuous criminal violations, homicides, and community complaints, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins solicited support from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to assist with a civil nuisance abatement action regarding the property located at 1092 Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs. In addition to numerous other duties, ALE agents specialize in investigating properties and making recommendations on civil actions as allowed through Chapter 19 of NC General Statutes. As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Robeson County Superior Court Judge Tiffany Powers signed a Nuisance Abatement Consent Judgment and final order of abatement for this property.

This Judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the County of Robeson on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace, and ABC violations. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner and community members as we continue working together in Robeson County to ensure our communities and citizens are safe. I hope this successful resolution assists with restoring peace to this Red Springs community,” said Sheriff Wilkins.