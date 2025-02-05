Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club – Earns Platinum Award for Ten Years Green Globe Certified

Mount Cinnamon Resort and Beach Club

Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort is celebrating 10 years as a Green Globe certified resort.

I am thrilled with the news that we have earned our Ten-Year Platinum Status with Green Globe.” — Barry Collymore, owner of Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Cinnamon Resort and Beach Club in Grenada is one of the island’s best-kept gems. The authentic Caribbean boutique hotel with 36 hillside suites and villas above Grand Anse Beach, Grenada is known for its sustainability efforts through its Green Globe certification and support of Grenadian skills development via its association with the West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH). As a pledge to maintaining its social governance practices, the resort has joined the United Nations Global Compact Network’s 10 guiding principles.Barry Collymore, owner of Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort, said “I am thrilled with the news that we have earned our Ten-Year Platinum Status with Green Globe. I want to congratulate our entire team led by our Environmental Sustainability Consultant, Jonnel Edwards, who has done a fantastic job over the years with our sustainability portfolio.“The future of the Caribbean hotel and tourism industry is predicated on a stable environment. The Caribbean is one of the most environmentally dependent regions as tourism requires a few fundamentals; sunny high seasons, very little to no beach erosion, clean air, adequate supply of water for drinking and leisure, and enough rain to sustain flora and fauna but not cause too much interruption to leisure. It is important now that every member of the hotel sector not only recognises how important our climate is but is also committed to, and united in taking action to protect the environment. Mount Cinnamon recognises and respects our environmental commitment, as well as our commitment to the development of human capital, just a couple of examples of our engagement in these principles.”Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort is celebrating 10 years as a Green Globe certified resort, an accreditation which recognises sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses worldwide. The hotel’s Sustainability Management Plan, which includes ensuring ongoing environmental performance, identification of environmental risks, recording and monitoring of impacts and implementing environmental and social sustainability measures is the basis of our credo. Special consideration is given to employing and empowering local employees.The resort also takes particular pride in its farm-to-table menu, highlighting the importance of supporting the local economy whilst balancing sustainably sourced produce and seafood.“It has been a long road since we started our sustainability journey in 2014. We have continuously improved our product, and green practices have remained the priority despite the challenges. This Platinum milestone serves as a culmination of our efforts thus far but will also serve as inspiration to continually take it higher!” concluded Barry Collymore.ContactJonnel Edwards,Environmental Sustainability ConsultantMount Cinnamon Resort and Beach ClubMorne Rouge Box 3858 Grand AnseSt. George's, GrenadaEmail: jonneledwards@gmail.comTelephone: 804 537 5894Whatsapp: 473 458 3695

