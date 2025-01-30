TCEQ approves fines totaling $368,868

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $299,778 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, two industrial hazardous wastes, one industrial wastewater discharge, two municipal wastewater discharges, two public water systems, and three water quality.

In addition, on Jan. 21, the executive director approved penalties totaling $69,090 against 31 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.