TCEQ approves fines totaling $2,809,265

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality yesterday approved penalties totaling $2,360,925 against 25 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, one municipal solid waste, one municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tanks, six public water systems, and two water quality.

In addition, on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, the executive director approved penalties totaling $448,340 against 118 entities.

Agenda items from yesterday's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.