TCEQ recognized as a Veteran Employer of the Year

Today the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) was awarded a Veteran Employer of the Year award by the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC).

Named in the Large Government Entity category, this award recognizes businesses and organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to employing veterans and leading effective veteran initiatives.

TCEQ has doubled the percentage of newly hired staff who are veterans in the last 4 years from 5% in 2020 to 10% in 2024.

The award was presented to TCEQ Executive Director, Kelly Keel, by TVC Commissioner Mary Dale.

“TCEQ has set the standard for what it means to be a veteran-ready employer in Texas,” said Commissioner Dale. “From hiring practices to mentorship and community outreach, they’ve created real pathways for veterans and their families to thrive. The Texas Veterans Commission is proud to recognize TCEQ as our 2025 Government Entity of the Year for their steadfast commitment to those who served.”

“Veterans are an esteemed source of talent for TCEQ and have proven to be successful high-performing employees at TCEQ with valuable skills like problem-solving, adaptability, teamwork, and leadership,” said Kelly Keel, TCEQ Executive Director. “TCEQ is proud of our military hiring programs that have increased our veteran population.”

TCEQ’s military hiring programs include:

· Direct hiring of veterans.

· Military Spouse Employment Program (MSEP), which provides employers a resume bank of military spouses.

· Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot (MSCAP), a 12-week internship program for military spouses fully paid by the Department of Defense.

· SkillBridge internships that are available to active-duty military personnel during their final 180 days of service.

TCEQ will continue to invest in these as well as other programs to welcome veterans and their spouses to the agency.