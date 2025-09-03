Take Care of Texas begins second year of Ambassador Program

Take Care of Texas is starting the second year of the Take Care of Texas Ambassador Program and has selected 22 educators to participate. The goal is to equip educators with knowledge and resources to spread awareness of the Take Care of Texas program with colleagues and administrators.

The ambassadors are K-12 science educators who are passionate about protecting the Texas environment and willing to provide feedback to improve Take Care of Texas educational resources. Over the 2025-2026 school year, the ambassadors will utilize provided lesson plans and share information about the program and its contests with colleagues and students across the state.

The 2025-2026 class of ambassadors is as follows:

· Abby Henderson, Canyon Middle School

· Amanda Adair, All Saints Episcopal School Tyler

· Amanda Spehr, Little Elm High School

· Ashley Miller, Sparks Elementary School

· Claudia Zimmer, Edward Roberson Middle School

· Dustin Perez, Robert L. Crippen Elementary School

· Gloria Okome, Meyerland Middle School

· Jennifer Rottkamp, W.H. Adamson High School

· Jessica Mayers, Central Heights Middle School

· Karla Velarde, Francisco Farias Elementary School

· Keira Quam, Texas Parks and Wildlife

· Keke Powell, Sunfield Elementary School

· Kelley Shand, Blanco River Academy

· Kristian Torres, Vista del Sol Environmental Science Academy

· Lisa Niemuth, Canyon Lake High School

· Misty Kacal, Harmony School of Endeavor

· Nina Corley, O’Connell College Preparatory School

· Patty Boone, Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

· Sandra Metoyer, University of Houston-Clear Lake

· Sarah Clark, Cleburne ISD

· Tyler Baker, Samuel Clemens High School

· Vilma Orduna, Porter Early College High School

More information about the program and the Ambassadors can be found at www.takecareoftexas.org/ambassador-program . For those interested, Take Care of Texas lesson plans can be found at www.takecareoftexas.org/education/lesson-plans-0 .