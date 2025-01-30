Judicial Referee Gast Earns Prestigious Child Welfare Law Specialist Credential

Judicial Referee Daniel Gast, has officially earned the prestigious Child Welfare Law Specialist (CWLS) credential, recognizing his expertise and commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children in North Dakota.

Awarded by the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC), this certification is a distinction held by only a select group of attorneys nationwide. It reflects Daniel’s extensive knowledge, experience, and dedication to ensuring justice for children in need.

"For years, I have worked to protect children and families, ensuring that every child has a voice in the legal system," said Gast. "Becoming a Child Welfare Law Specialist is not just a professional milestone—it reaffirms my commitment to making a lasting impact in juvenile law."

Gast currently serves as a judicial referee in North Dakota, presiding over the juvenile court. His background in advocating for the rights of children and his involvement with organizations like Families Flourish (formerly PECAND) and the Alliance for Children’s Justice Task Force have made him a trusted leader in the field.

This achievement solidifies Gast's role as a top advocate for child welfare in North Dakota, ensuring that legal proceedings involving children are handled with the highest level of expertise and care.

About the Child Welfare Law Specialist Credential

The CWLS credential is granted by the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC) to attorneys who demonstrate a high level of skill, training, and commitment to child welfare law. Specialists must meet rigorous professional standards, complete specialized training, and pass a comprehensive exam to earn the certification.

Judge Connie Cleveland and Daniel Gast celebrate Gast’s achievement of earning the Child Welfare Law Specialist (CWLS) credential. Judge Cleveland, the only other CWLS-certified attorney in North Dakota, welcomes Gast as a fellow advocate dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of children across the state.